FREE PC/Mac stereoiser plugin: SideWidener

The latest addition to our ever-expanding CM Plugins collection is the result of a collaboration between two talented US-based software developers: Joey Sturgis Tones and Boz Digital Labs. It's a pseudo-widening plugin that generates stereo information from a mono sound source (or adds extra width to a stereo sound), but unlike some other wideners, any signal widened by SideWidener maintains its mono compatibility, so your mix won't fall apart when it's played back in mono. What's more, you won't find this plugin anywhere else! See it in action in the video above.

Features and uses:

Add lush stereo width to mono and stereo sound sources

Apply width and maintain mono compatibility without any strange phasing or artifacts

Three different widening modes to choose from

Reduce bass and treble frequencies in the widened signal via the Tone knob

Detailed goniometer display

Bypass and Output parameters for easy A/B comparison

Brand new plugin created exclusively for Computer Music readers

32-/64-bit PC VST2/VST3/AAX/RTAS

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST2/VST3/AAX/RTAS

How to get SideWidener:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 215 (CM215) and you can download SideWidener right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like SideWidener, check out the skillful software guys' other plugins. Joey Sturgis Tones' JST Clip, Sub Destroyer and Gain Reduction all pack a huge punch, and Boz Digital Labs' +10dB, Imperial Delay and T-Bone are also well worth a look. Head to their websites to find out more.