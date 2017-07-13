Get this Issue Now

Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform

Digital editions include all extra content, now available via Filesilo (see page 5 in the mag)

Never miss an issue with a CM subscription , print or digital!

GENRE-BUSTING MUSIC THEORY

Scared of scales? Puzzled by progressions? Across this month's huge cover feature, you'll get to grips with the musical techniques behind 13 essential genres, as we break apart the tricks and tropes behind each.

Over 17 pages with 20 videos, you'll discover…

The chords, rhythms and techniques at work behind R&B, pop, DnB, jazz, disco, EDM and more

Theoretical staples behind the sounds of Deadmau5, Hans Zimmer, Prince and Chainsmokers

Beyond-the-basics chords and voicings and how to apply them in your music

How the signature sounds of 13 genres can be built in your DAW's sequencer

Nine more tips from specific genres that can be applied to any style of music

Check out one of this issue's 20 videos below, and pick up the whole lot with your copy of CM246!

FREE REVERB PLUGIN WORTH $49

We love huge software giveaways here at CM, and this month's is massive – Ignite VST's Areena is a commercial reverb plugin sold for $49, but we've blagged the full version as an exclusive giveaway for readers of CM246!

Areena is an algorithmic reverb plugin in VST and AU formats, with Plate and Room algorithms to put your sounds in the perfect space. You can find out more about Areena and see its full spec on our dedicated Areena page.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS – ALEX ROSS

Earlier this year, DJ Alex Ross dropped his debut single, a cover of Gabrielle's fondly-remembered UK R&B classic Dreams on Ministry of Sound, complete with vocals from Dakota and the king of Auto-Tune himself, T-Pain.

We caught up with Alex in his attic studio to find out his production secrets, and to discover how he employed T-Pain's vocal in the track. You can check out part 1 of the video below, and get the whole thing only with your copy of Computer Music 246!

REAKTOR SYNTH SESSIONS

Native Instruments' Reaktor is a limitless production platform fit for creating almost anything – so much so that NI have created their own range of Reaktor-based instruments and effects. This issue, we're exploring chart-topping instruments like Form, Flesh, Prism and Kontour, and getting modular with Reaktor's Blocks.

Check out the video below for a taste of this feature, and get the rest with CM246.

2GB SAMPLES WITH THIS ISSUE

Sample company Loopmasters are one of the biggest names in samples, and this issue sees them drop the 2GB Urban Collection, chock full of samples from some of their best packs. Grab this massive pack – along with an Ableton Live project file making use of the samples, and a video walkthrough – with CM246.

PSYCHOACOUSTIC PRODUCTION

Get your head around the science of hearing, and pick up some valuable production strategies along the way with this eight-page feature. Over six videos, we'll show you the knowledge you need for sonic positioning, layering and loudness, all in real musical contexts, without the need for notebooks and calculations. Check out the video below to get your brain moving, and get the rest with CM246.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE…

We hear from Joe Goddard – Hot Chip head honcho and Greco-Roman label boss – about his approach to tunecraft

Check out Softube's Console 1 MkII as we give it the CM review treatment

See some mid/side mixing techniques in action, in the context of a track

Read EDX's thoughts on the best music software out there

Get the beat right every time with some jazz drum programming advice

We roundup the latest free software releases in our Freeware News column

…and loads more!

Get this Issue Now

Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform

Digital editions include all extra content, now available via Filesilo (see page 5 in the mag)