Transector CM - Free VST/AU transient shaper

A dedicated transient processor provides a clean and precise method of dynamic control, particularly over drum and percussive sounds, so plugin pros LVC-Audio - creators of PreAMPed, ClipShifter and the commercial Transector - have crafted the flexible Transector CM exclusively for readers of Computer Music.

Transector CM allows you to define and tweak a signal's initial transient 'crack' (Attack), the decaying tail (Release) or the area between (Sustain) - featuring solo and gain controls for each. The attack section also features a tube saturation stage and output clipper for crunchy peak control and creative envelope sculpting. You can keep a close eye on input and output levels with combined VU- and PPM-style meters at both the input and output stages, plus dynamic range metering and adjustable waveform history display.

In practice, you can use Transector CM to add snap or body to a percussion hit, tame the room sound of a drum kit, creatively shape your instruments and synths' amplitude envelopes, and much, much more!

Features and uses:

Precisely divide your signal into three separate envelope stages

Raise and/or lower these Attack, Sustain and Release portions independently

Control peaks using tube saturation and peak clipping over the Attack stage

Adjustable waveform history display for pinpoint visual control

Accurate PPM and VU-style metering, plus dynamic range metering

Variable look-ahead, oversampling and multiple transient detection modes

Bypass and wet/dry mix

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Transector CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 204 (CM204) and you can download Transector CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Transector CM, take a look at its bigger brother Transector. It features additional transient-detection controls (including noise floor and average level detection), mid/side processing, sidechaining functions, and stereo width controls. Check it out here.