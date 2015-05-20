FREE VST/AU/AAX synth plugin: miniBit CM

Software and soundware wizards AudioThing - the minds behind CM's beautifully smooth, analogue-esque ValveFilter CM plugin - have brought the feel-good vibes of classic 8-bit videogame music to your DAW with miniBit CM, a VST/AU/AAX plugin just for Computer Music readers.

It's a monophonic, single-oscillator synth with resonant low-pass filter, LFO, bitcrusher, sample rate reducer and sequencer, and a single-window approach that's the antithesis of overwhelming, 'do-it-all' soft-synths. As you'll discover, miniBit CM oozes personality and is an absolute joy to program: see it in action in our video, and get the plugin with issue 218 of Computer Music.

Features and uses:

Charming monophonic synth plugin with a gritty tone

15 oscillator waveforms

Volume ADSR envelope

Resonant 2-pole low-pass filter

LFO (either clocked or free-running) with four wave types

Bitcrusher and sample rate reducer

Three-part step sequencer

50 exclusive factory presets

Randomisation features

32-/64-bit PC VST/AAX

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST/AAX

How to get miniBit CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 218 (CM218) and you can download miniBit CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you're smitten with miniBit CM's retro charms, don't miss the full version, miniBit, which features extras like a sub-oscillator, Poly and Mono modes with glide, a switchable low- and high-pass filter, delay effect, additional LFO features and six sequencer lanes instead of three. More info on this, plus AudioThing's other excellent plugins (such as Frostbite, Valve Exciter and Valve Filter VF-1) and their instrument libraries can be found on their website.