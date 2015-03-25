FREE PC/Mac analyser plugin: Vengeance-Sound Scope

Legendary sample label and plugin brand Vengeance-Sound is a household name in electronic music, with their sample packs, plugins and preset libraries shaping the sound of dance music the world over. Their previous Computer Music giveaway, Philta CM, has been a valued member of the CM Plugins team for some time, and now we're proud to present a new Vengeance-Sound giveaway... here's Scope, available now with CM216!

Previously only available to Vengeance-Sound customers, Scope could become the only analysis and metering plugin you ever need. It features three main analysis sections - Scope, Spectrum and Stereofield - giving you expert insight into your signals' waveforms, amplitude, frequency content, dynamics, stereo imaging and more. Check out the video to see Scope in action!

Features and uses:

Fully-featured analysis and metering toolkit - perfect for tracks, mixes or your master output

View waveforms in real time via the plugin's customisable oscilloscope display

Perform detailed frequency analysis with its comprehensive spectrum analyser

Analyser can be switched between a smooth curve and adjustable band display

Rotatable 3D sonogram with measuring projector

Monitor stereo field and phase with its detailed stereo metering section

Professional peak/RMS/histogram/K-System metering

View frequency information for mid and side signals side-by-side

32-/64-bit PC VST2/VST3/AAX

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST2/VST3/AAX

How to get Scope:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 216 (CM216) and you can download Scope right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

Once you've seen the power of Scope, head off and investigate Vengeance-Sound's lineup of commercial plugins. Their latest release, the Vengeance Producer Suite Essential FX Bundle 2 (scoring 9/10 in CM214), is home to a whopping 15 workhorse and creative effects; Glitch Bitch is your go-to for stuttering and mangling audio; and Phalanx is Vengeance's flagship drum and synth sampler. Head to their website for more.