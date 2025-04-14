Baby Audio's Smooth Operator spectral balancing plugin goes pro

With a redesigned interface and an upgraded core algorithm, Smooth Operator Pro promises to address common mix issues and improve balance and clarity

Released in 2021, Baby Audio's Smooth Operator is a dynamic spectral balancing plugin that addresses problematic mixes through a combination of resonance suppression, EQ and spectral compression.

Last week, Baby Audio released a beefed-up sequel to that plugin: Smooth Operator Pro. Augmented with a variety of new features and an upgraded core algorithm, Smooth Operator Pro promises to tackle common mix issues such as unwanted resonance and frequency masking while enhancing overall clarity.

So what's new? Unlike similar plugins that apply global processing to the entire signal, Smooth Operator Pro can now make targeted frequency-specific adjustments using individual frequency nodes that each have their own dynamic profile. Each node can be assigned its own optimized settings for parameters such as compression, focus and stereo imaging, so you're able to precisely target multiple issues across your mix without using several instances of the plugin.

Smooth Operator Pro's new and improved core algorithm now offers two individual correction algorithms, Even and Skew, its new stereo imaging functionality brings mid/side processing, and sidechaining is now possible too. The plugin's user interface has also been fully redesigned, offering full control over all dynamic and imaging parameters.

Smooth Operator Pro arrives equipped with 184 presets, targeted at specific use cases and designed by a range of Grammy-nominated engineers known for working with Drake, Usher and Lady Gaga.

Baby Audio Smooth Operator Pro is available now for macOS and Windows in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats. It's currently priced at $79 and there's a free trial on offer. It's also available as part of Baby Audio's subscription plan that gives you access to all of the company's plugins for $14.99/month.

Find out more on Baby Audio's website.

