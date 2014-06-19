CM Verb - Free VST/AU reverb plugin

Our ears are used to hearing ambience and echoes caused by real-life spaces, so the application of reverb is an essential tool for adding depth and realism to mix elements. Getting reverb right is an important part of making your productions and mixdowns sound their best, so Acon Digital (creators of the commercial Verberate) have created CM Verb - a state-of-the-art algorithmic reverb plugin exclusively for Computer Music readers.

Reverb plugins are often bloated, intimidating and overly-complicated - but not CM Verb. It's a deceptively simple but gorgeous-sounding VST and AU effect for PC and Mac, hiding away its sublime-sounding inner workings behind a streamlined interface. Its five reverb programs are versatile and highly tweakable, with direct access to the most handy parameters from its front panel. It's perfect for both quick experimentation and as a go-to mixing tool - for beginners and seasoned pros alike.

Features and uses:

Five sublime-sounding reverb algorithms

Incredibly realistic and detailed sound to rival convolution alternatives

Versatile programs - from short rooms to cavernous spaces

Variable reverb time - from 0.10 seconds to 32 seconds

Convenient high and low-pass filters - quickly sculpt your reverb in the mix

Independent level sliders for both wet and dry signals

'Lock user settings' button - keep settings as you audition through different reverb types

Compact interface for intuitive, no-nonsense programming

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get CM Verb:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 206 (CM206) and you can download CM Verb right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like the beautiful reverb sounds of CM Verb, then be sure to check out its bigger brother Verberate - an outstandingly-realistic algorithmic reverb plugin with detailed control over room size, early reflections, modulation and stereo spread. It also houses a flexible decay editor and output equaliser. Get it here.