FREE VST/AU bass guitar amp sim: BassAmp CM

Unique and exclusive to Computer Music readers, Audio Assault's incredible new BassAmp CM plugin - available in VST and AU formats - is sure to get your bass tracks thundering.

Audio Assault say that BassAmp CM is loosely modelled on a favourite Ampeg amp pumped through an Ampeg 4x10 cab. As aficionados know, when it comes to bass guitar tone, it doesn't get much more classic, solid or reliable than Ampeg.

The no-nonsense interface will be instantly familiar to anyone who's ever used a guitar amp, and you also get two cab options (actually the same 4x10 cab but with a different mic). It also has a Mix knob that lets you blend the dry, DI'ed input signal with the amped one - a classic bass mixing technique that normally requires parallel routing. Plus, there's nothing stopping you pumping synths, drums or whatever you like through the plugin - give it a shot anytime you need heft, thump and attitude!

Features and uses:

High quality PC/Mac virtual bass amp, totally exclusive to CM readers

Modelled on a famous Ampeg amp pumped through an Ampeg 4x10 cab

Simple to use - crank up the Gain to push the incoming signal into BassAmp CM's drive stage

Bass, Middle and Treble dials to shape the resulting bass tone

Cab switch to toggle between two simulated speaker cabinet setups

Deep switch pushes more low end into the plugin for fatter, weightier tones

Mix dial for blending the amped signal with the unprocessed version

Output Volume and Power switch for easy levelling and bypass

CM readers get 20% off any Audio Assault plugin (valid until 4th February 2016)

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get BassAmp CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 224 (CM224) and you can download BassAmp CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

Over on Audio Assault's website, you can download some wicked freebies; check out the Grind Machine guitar amp and its cousin Bass Grinder; and peruse top-notch mixing plugins like Head Crusher, Multi Transient, XCTR, and FreaQ. Until 4th February 2016, CM readers get 20% off any Audio Assault order with the code printed on page 10 of CM224, so get on it! head to Audio Assault's website for more.