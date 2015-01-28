FREE VST/AU hip-hop beatbox: Beat Machine CM

Classic sampled breakbeats are always a winner, which is why they're still used in pop, hip-hop, DnB, house and countless other genres. If you want the timbres of retro breaks and hip-hop drums without the effort or copyright issues associated with sampling, check out DopeVST's Beat Machine CM - the latest addition to our CM Plugins roster.

Simple on the surface but powerful under the hood, this MIDI-triggered beatbox is loaded with 50 pre-mixed, royalty-free kits in both single- and multi-output formats. Inspired by the timeless sounds of old-school hip-hop, the experts at DopeVST have lovingly recreated that vintage vibe in the production of the kits. Use individual drum hits or create entire grooves as you see fit - no matter what genre of electronic music you make.

Features and uses:

50 pre-mixed, royalty-free hip-hop drum kits

Full of authentic-sounding breaks and crusty hip-hop drums

Each drum break is split into four parts - Kick, Snare, Hi-hat and Misc

Each kit is available in single output and multi-output formats

Internal saturation algorithm for added drive

Control over the individual level, saturation and pan of each hit

Global pitch and volume controls

Global spring reverb effect

50 authentic hip-hop MIDI grooves also included

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Beat Machine CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 214 (CM214) and you can download Beat Machine CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If the raw authenticity of Beat Machine CM's sounds make you hungry for more, check out the full Beat Machine. It's identical to the CM version, except that it ups the number of kits from 50 to 500, including 100 'producer signature' kits. Find out all about it at Dope VST's website.