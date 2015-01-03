Unfiltered Audio G8 CM - FREE VST/AU noise gate plugin

Scoring 9/10 in issue CM206, we branded Unfiltered Audio's G8 Dynamic Gate as "one of the most comprehensive gates we've ever seen - and probably the most creative". The developer dudes at Unfiltered Audio have kindly condensed its core features down into a fully featured gating tool just for CM readers - enter G8 CM!

Whereas compression reduces the level of a signal that exceeds its threshold, a noise gate is sort of the opposite: when its threshold is exceeded by the incoming audio signal, a gate will open and allow the audio to pass through; when the incoming audio is below that threshold, the gate will close, preventing any audio from exiting. G8 CM can do this and much, much more - check out our video to see exactly what this feature-packed plugin can do for your dynamics!

Features and uses:

Comprehensive, fully-customisable waveform display

Flexible Attack-Hold-Release envelope for tight control

Reduction and Hysteresis controls for a smoother gating effect

Peak and RMS detection modes

MIDI In and Out - the plugin both responds to and outputs MIDI data

Flip Mode - output the 'rejected' signal in isolation for creative effects

Dry/Wet mix control

Up to 100ms Lookahead

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get G8 CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 213(CM213) and you can download G8 CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If G8 CM's awesome features leave you wanting more, the full version - G8 Dynamic Gate - also features an external sidechain input (in supported DAWs), reject outputs (which send out all audio blocked by the gate), one-shot mode for shaping percussion, cycle mode for AM synthesis or granulator-style effects, and an Expert Mode. Go to Unfiltered Audio's website for more info.