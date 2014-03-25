Program EQ CM - Free VST/AU Pultec-style EQ

Balance bass, tone up treble and inject some analogue-modelled character into your tracks and mixes with Program EQ CM, a tasty Pultec-style equaliser plugin for PC and Mac. Like the original Pultec EQH units upon which it's based, our latest CM Plugin is far from a pinpoint surgical tool, instead offering broad and musical tone-shaping with a vintage analogue sound.

Pultec's legendary hardware equalisers can magically transform mixes with their huge bottom-end shelves and sweet treble curves. Software scientists OverTone DSP have faithfully recreated their signature passive filter design, EQ curves and transformer circuitry 'in the box' with Program EQ CM. What's more, the plugin is identical to their commercial PTH-2A, worth a full £15. Bargain!

Features and uses:

Faithful Pultec EQ designd for sweet and musical frequency sculpting

Dual low-shelving filters - boost and/or cut at 30, 60 or 100Hz

Apply the classic 'Pultec low-end trick' to fatten basses, kicks and low-end

Broad high-mid/treble boost at 3, 5, 8, 10 or 12kHz for sweetness or bite

Fixed gentle 10kHz high shelf cut to tame harshness

Subtly colour your signal with transformer-modelled valve circuitry

EQ bypass, power switch and physically-weighted controls like the hardware

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Program EQ CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 203 (CM203) and you can download Program EQ CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Program EQ CM, take a look at its bigger brother PTC-2A, which houses the same EQ curves and circuitry design but allows more adjustment of the bands' frequencies and bandwidths. Check it out - plus OverTone DSP's' other awesome plugin offerings - by clicking here.