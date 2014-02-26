Enzyme CM - Free VST/AU synth instrument

Harness the sheer power of scanned synthesis with Enzyme CM, a powerful synth instrument for PC and Mac - created exclusively for Computer Music readers by scanned synthesis wizards Humanoid Sound Systems. Enzyme CM is based upon the commercial Enzyme, which scored a high-kicking 8/10 in our review.

Enzyme CM houses the full synthesis engine of its bigger brother in a performance-friendly interface.The plugin's scanned synthesis engine truly kicks out some super tones: Growling basses, sweet keys, twisted FX - this bad boy can do it all! Offering 50 awe-inspiring sounds from the commercial version, its available parameters are accessed via pre-assigned Performance Controls directly from the synth's front panel.

Features and uses:

Unique scanned synthesis engine - create sub-shaking basses, screaming leads, cool pads and more!

50 brilliant patches taken from the full commercial Enzyme

Transform onboard sounds with multiple pre-assigned Performance Controls

Flexible control over voicing, polyphony, tuning, play modes and portamento

Wave scope

Stereo Width dial - ensure your sounds don't disappear when summed to mono

26 extra patches available from the Humanoid Sound Systems Facebook page

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Enzyme CM:

Buy Computer Music magazineissue 202 (CM202) and you can download Enzyme CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins,read our FAQ, and find out aboutour Vault download system.

If you like Enzyme CM, take a look at Humanoid Sound Systems' other amazing synth plugins - both Enzyme CM and their previous scanned synthesis instrument Scanned Synth Pro. Go and check them out here!