RP-Distort CM - Free VST/AU multieffect

Revered Dutch developer Rob Papen needs no introduction. He's the creator of heavyweight instrument plugins like the powerful Predator, drum synth Punch and the newly-updated FM monster Blue II. Now Computer Music readers are lucky enough to have another addition to the ever-expanding CM Plugins collection in the form of RP-Distort CM - based upon the commercial RP-Distort.

Don't be fooled by its name, as the plugin goes way beyond mere distortion. It's a highly flexible semimodular multieffect, featuring a whole host of processing modules that can be dialled in to take your signals from subtle settings to more extreme effects. Dirty distortion, fabulous filtering, crunchy compression, wicked widening and mad modulation sections can each be individually activated, combined and reordered for all manner of creative sound design purposes and mixing tasks.

Features and uses:

Five distortion algorithms - Amp/Cab Sim, Fuzz, Overdrive, Rectify and Two Band Overdrive

Distortion section features pre-drive four-band EQ and noise gate

Dual resonant low and high-pass filters

Compressor section to keep dynamics in check

Widener module - widen mono signals and enhance stereo sounds

Activate, deactivate and re-order modules for simple mix tasks or epic sound design quests!

Flexible modulation matrix and four LFOs to get parameters moving

Global bypass and wet/dry mix

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get RP-Distort CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 205 (CM205) and you can download RP-Distort CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

RP-Distort CM is likely to become one of those go-to plugins that you reach for time and again, but if you want something even more powerful, check out the full version of RP-Distort here - featuring a whopping 33 distortion algorithms.