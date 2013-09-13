Kuassa PreMix CM - free VST/AU saturation and EQ plugin

Get versatile tube saturation and tonal shaping with PreMix CM, created exclusively for Computer Music by software wizards Kuassa. Their other overdriven offerings include our own Amplifikation CM (given away with cm174) and its big brother Amplifikation One (click here for the review).

PreMix CM's overdrive circuit is based upon the classic 12AX7 tube preamp, and can provide a huge variety of saturation characteristics - fuzz, bite, crunch, scream and more! A three-band Baxandall EQ then broadly balances your signal's frequency content for some musical tonal shifting.

Here's what you get in PreMix CM:

Warm and versatile preamp overdrive - saturate individual sounds, groups or even a full mix!

Broad three-band Baxandall EQ for musical sweetening and sculpting

Handy 'Output' knob and 'Bypass' button for accurate re-levelling and comparison

Switch between 'A' and 'B' states to compare two different plugin settings

'Copy A to B' - transfer settings to the opposite state at the touch of a button

Streamlined interface - dial in awesome results quickly

A selection of handy presets to get you started

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get PreMix CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazineand you can download PreMix CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like PreMix CM, check out Kuassa's whole range of awesome plugins here!