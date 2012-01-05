Computer Music 174, February 2012 – Drum 'n' Bass 2012

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
Cover feature
DRUM 'N' BASS 2012
• FRICTION, SPECTRASOUL, INTERFACE and ROCKWELL star in our massive video-packed guide! Featuring hours of in-studio video, technique-packed walkthroughs and an easy guide to building a DnB tune from scratch.
ON THE 7.8GB DISC
• NOOKIE VIP Series samples: 800 exclusive sounds from the DnB legend!
• Amplifikation CM: Tone by the ton with Kuassa's dual-channel guitar amp plug-in for PC and Mac
• ELITE FORCE Producer Masterclass tutorial and video
IN THE MAG
• PORTER ROBINSON interview
• Get a Pro Sound for Free: Use free plug-ins to create a polished, professional mix
• In the Groove: What is "groove", anyhow? We demystify it and show how to create infectious rhythms
• Reaction Time: Go beyond generative music and discover reactive music!
• CM Focus: Brass
• Round-up: Filters
• Reviews: iZotope Ozone 5 - Avid Pro Tools 10 - Image-Line Harmor - LinPlug relectro - KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.5 - Audio Damage FilterStation - DMGAudio EQuick - and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
