FREE VST/AU pitch editor and harmony generator: Vielklang 2 CM

zplane's Vielklang 2 CM is a totally exclusive, CM-branded edition of their Vielklang 2 Instant Harmony harmoniser plugin. Take a monophonic audio (or MIDI part), automatically detect what key it's in, and generate up to three harmonies to go with it, based on the detected key and scale.

The plugin also packs in advanced pitch correction, allowing you to edit the tuning and timing of audio material in a graphical manner. And with zplane being the DSP geniuses behind the elastique pitch/time processing used in tons of big-name software packages (Ableton Live, Cubase, FL Studio... the list goes on!), you know it's gonna sound absolutely top-notch. See it in action in our video, and get the plugin with issue 220 of Computer Music.

Features and uses:

Analyses audio or MIDI and generates up to three harmony voices

Advanced graphical pitch tuning, correction and editing

Generate harmonies in Major, Aeolic Minor or Harmonic Minor scales

Choose between 4-, 3- or 2-voiced intelligent harmonies, or standard parallel harmonies

Chord view - shows the interpreted chord progression on which the harmonies are based

Adjust the harmony voices' Tune, Drift, Timing and Shape (formant)

Familiar piano roll-style graphical display

Mixer tab - solo, level and pan each harmony voice

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Vielklang 2 CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 220 (CM220) and you can download Vielklang 2 CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you crave even more pitch-manipulating power, check out zplane's full Vielklang Instant Harmony 2, which offers additional scale types, more advanced pitch-editing including a vibrato designer, and one-click export of separate separated harmony voices as both MIDI and audio files. And for high-quality pitch and formant processing in real time, instead lend an ear to the excellent Elastique Pitch 2 plugin - click here for our full review and Hands-on video, and visit zplane's website here.