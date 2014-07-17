ValveFilter CM - Free VST/AU filter and drive plugin

Many of our CM Plugins are designed to offer loads of detailed and intricate features, aimed at achieving clean and surgically precise results. Others are made to evoke the spirit of classic gear, with a vintage sound, to-the-point functionality and an intuitive workflow. Our latest CM Plugin - Valve Filter CM, by AudioThing - definitely falls into the latter category.

The plugin's GUI is unmistakably vintage-inspired. Sonically, Valve Filter CM is divided into two main stages - yep, you guessed it: a Valve and a Filter. The valve drive stage is based upon the famous Telefunken ECC83 tube, and a large valve lamp in the plugin's centre lights up blue when activated. The filter section is based upon Moog's classic 24db (four-pole) ladder filter design. The Valve and Filter stages can either be used in isolation or combined together, giving you the ability to add a touch (or a lot!) of crunch and grit to a sound, then smoothly filter the results.

Features and uses:

Crunchy valve drive stage based upon the famous Telefunken ECC83 tube

Smooth 24-db, 4-pole low-pass filter based upon the classic Moog ladder design

Cutoff frequency range of 42Hz to 16kHz

Optional 10dB filter resonance setting for wild filter effects

Envelope-following output meter

Vintage-inspired GUI with wooden side panels and large Moog-style potentiometers

32-/64-bit PC VST/VST3

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST/VST3

How to get ValveFilter CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 207 (CM207) and you can download ValveFilter CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like ValveFilter CM, take a look at its bigger brother, Valve Filter VF-1. Its Drive stage can be switched between Triode and Pentode modes, and features a Bias control to alter the tube stage's behaviour. Its multimode filter is switchable between low-pass and high-pass variants, and also features a variable resonance parameter of between 0 and 20dB. Get it at AudioThing's website.