Barricade CM - free VST/AU mastering-grade limiter plugin

Transparently reduce peaks and control dynamics with Barricade CM, a mastering-grade peak limiter plugin built for Computer Music by software geniuses ToneBoosters. They're responsible for its bigger brother TB Barricade, as well as a plethora of other high-quality mixing and mastering plugins found here.

Barricade CM houses two separate stages of limiting: a traditional, compression-style limiting stage, and a brickwall 'peak clipper' stage; giving the plugin a pristine and invisible sound even at extreme settings. It's also the perfect addition to any mastering engineer's toolkit thanks to its accurate Peak, RMS or K-Metering, dithering options, stereo linking and plenty more!

Features and uses:

Two intelligent stages of limiting for maximum control and flexibility

Input-dependent gain reduction with handy Input Gain dial and Monitor bypass switch

Out Ceiling control - prevent audio exceeding your set output level

Attack and Release controls to shape the compressor-limiter's response

Limiter Gain and Output Level meters to accurately monitor gain reduction and out levels

Stereo Link function - control independent limiting over the left and right channels

Peak, RMS and K-Metering for pinpoint monitoring

Dithering with noise shaping for mastering-grade final delivery to CD, DVD and broadcast applications

ISP limiting to prevent peaks caused by D/A conversion

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Barricade CM:

Get any issue of Computer Music magazine from CM199 onwards and you can download Barricade CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Barricade CM, check out the full Barricade over at ToneBoosters' website - it also incorporates a variable lookahead control for its fast peak limiting stage, plus an 'auto saturate' stage for added grit. You can also find their full range of brilliant plugins here!