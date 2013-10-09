SKnote Snap - free VST/AU transient exciter plugin

Brighten or dull the attack and sustain of your sounds with Snap, a unique transient exciter plugin created exclusively for CM by software perfectionists SKnote. Their other analogue-flavoured creations include the console-emulating Stripbus, tape saturator Roundtone, and the mighty MCAudioLab EQ1passive equaliser.

Snap detects your incoming transients (or attack) and allows you to apply two intelligently-linked filters to your signal. You can add brightness to a snare or hi-hat's crack, tame a drum group's spikiness, or soften a piano's sustain without blunting its attack.

Features and uses:

'Hit' and 'Body' knobs to treat attack and/or sustain for precise dynamic sculpting

Brighten or dull transients independently of the signal's sustain

Great for shaping drums, percussion, guitars, groups or mixes

Transient metering and value readouts

Clear, compact interface

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get SKnote Snap:

Get any issue of Computer Music magazine from CM197 onwards andyou can download Snap right away.

For more info on CM Plugins,read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Snap, check out SKnote's full range of super plugins here!