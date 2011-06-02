VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 12
The big guns fire
This past week has brought new instruments dedicated to pounding percussion and endless illusory textures, as well as an arsenal of effects plug-ins from some of our favourite developers.
Sugar Bytes Turnado
We've already previewed this, but Sugar Bytes has now unleashed its Turnado, a multi-effects processor designed specifically for real-time audio manipulation. Layer up to eight different effects (out of 24 available processors), each with a dedicated knob for quick access and immediate results.
Rob Papen Punch
Rob Papen has announced the release of Punch, a brand new instrument that combines synthesized and sampled drums. Build your own unique drum kits, load your own samples and shape them with filters, envelopes and more. The internal sequencer can play eight different four-track patterns with velocity, pitch and more.
Waves MPX Master Tape
Developed with the help of Eddie Kramer, the MPX Master Tape plug-in is based on a specific deck with an Ampex 350 transport and the electronics from a 351. Adjustable tape speed, bias, flux, wow and flutter plus noise give you a controllable vintage sound. Additionally, there’s a slap and feedback delay for those classic rock, dance and dub effects.
SKnote StripBus
StripBus provides a full console emulation set with a bus compressor. There are two plug-ins included. Strip offers tube and solid state modes, input stage saturation, hipass, parametric mids, lowpass settings, as well as VU and peak metering. TwoBuss offers stereo bus compression with low and high frequency enhancement and Mid-side balanced compression.
Oli Larkin Endless Series 3.0
With version 3.0, Endless Series has been completely rewritten in C++ and no longer requires the Pluggo runtime software. All four version 2 plug-ins are now rolled into a single plug-in. As before, Endless Series 3.0 provides the classic audio illusion known as the Shepard Tone. There’s an additive tone generator with 40 partials, ring mod, flanger, filter and 24-stage phaser.
Native Instruments Reaktor 5.6
Native Instruments has given Reaktor a significant update, bringing 64-bit support for both Windows and OS X versions. There’s also 'breadcrumb' navigation, a new searchbox and improved loading time for ensembles with lots of Send/Receive terminals, plus the usual bug fixes.
