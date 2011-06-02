VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 12

This past week has brought new instruments dedicated to pounding percussion and endless illusory textures, as well as an arsenal of effects plug-ins from some of our favourite developers.

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.