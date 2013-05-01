Free music software: the best audio app and plug-in downloads on the net
Free music software
This is a constantly updated collection of free music software downloads - the best VST effects/instruments, other plug-ins and freeware apps on the net.
Assembled from three years of (almost) weekly round-ups, here you'll find everything from virtual synths, EQ, compression and distortion effects to playable desk fans and meowing instruments - all 100% free.
If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
The latest no-charge plugins
Saltline Liść Delay
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A delay effect that features pre- and post-effect filters. Each of the three delays can have its own dedicated filters, enabling you to create everything from subtle spatial effects to twisted glitch sounds.
Prysm Audio Monosc
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The brainboxes among you will probably be able to deduce from the name that this is a single oscillator monophonic synth. It has a Unison mode (1 to 16 voices), a filter that offers four different types and - from the look of it - a very simple interface.
Xenobioz Kruudster
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A hybrid synth plugin that sports three oscillators, three LFOs, a Randomizer key, three ADSRs, a filter and more. Kruudster is said to be notable for its drawable low resolution waveforms.
NTS Audio Labs Scale Wizard
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Ever wanted to have all your keyboard playing corrected so that it sounds 'right'? That's what Scale Wizard is designed to do - it's a MIDI filter/corrector that enables you to play in any key, mode or scale using just the white keys. It can also be used as a chord/chord scales generator.
KX77FREE Kx-PolyM-CSE
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An emulation of a vintage analogue polyphonic synth that comes with a CV/gate sequencer. It takes some inspiration from Yamaha's CS-70M and sports a 20*12 matrix and six VCOs with five selectable waveforms each.
Bserrano zXYs
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A simple X/Y pad controller plugin. You can assign up to eight parameters per axis using Control Change messages and then set the ranges for each.
Saltline/music-society.net CBW01
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A drum machine that offers four hit editors and an effects section. There are independent MIDI controls for each, plus 16 modulation slots that promise to provide greater dynamics when playing. You'll have to register for music-society.net if you want to download CBW01.
Crunchy effects, synthetic beats and more
Juno Ju-X Gimmick Graph
Platform/format: Mac/AU Download
Appropriately enough, given its name, Gimmick Graph promises a new synthesis method. Its oscillator hits upon its waveform by setting how many times to twist it in a cycle, dividing it up by scanning up and down, before finally allowing the player to determine the positions of the turning points. There's a graph on the website to explain the process, but you might be better off just giving the thing a try.
Klanghelm IVGI
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Put some "soft and subtle" saturation on your master buss or add "dense and dirty" distortion effects to individual tracks with this simple looking plugin. IVGI is said to react dynamically to the input signal and to deliver a lively, real and transparent sound.
Tek'it Audio Winkl
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A foldback distortion unit that's unashamedly unsubtle - use it to make your sounds (particularly those of the bass and lead variety) scream. Operation is simple, being based around just Drive and Output Gain controls.
Third Harmonic Studios EXD-80
Platform/format: PC/VST, Download
A subtractive synthesis-based drum and percussion instrument. Eight modules cover the main rhythmic bases (kick, snare, hi-hats etc), and are said to produce sounds that range from classic drum machine emulations to "crazy, mangled glitch sounds". There are four stereo outputs, each of which has its own effects section.
A synth, a reverb/delay processor and a pitch bender
SonicXTC Deep-Mono
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Designed in the spirit of the classic '70s monosynths, this single-oscillator instrument promises to be easy to program - all of its parameters are displayed on the front panel. There are 70 presets, but the real fun may come in creating your own.
Saltline Drzewo Liść-verb
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A reverb/delay effect that's designed with simplicity in mind. Use it for everything from creating pad ambiences to textured beats. You can also throw a state-variable filter into the mix for additional creative opportunities.
Sonic Emblem Sonic BND
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Sonic BND does realtime audio pitchbending with an LFO. There's a plus/minus 12 semitone range and six types of waveform, while the LFO rate can be synced to your current BPM.
Subtractive and additive synths and a free effects bundle
Creatorum Genius Lab Imago
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Designed for creating rhythmic pads and basses, this 3-oscillator synth sports two filters, amp and filter envelopes, delay, EQ and a flanger. There's also a 32-step sequencer and, if you're feeling lucky, you can randomise all parameters with a single button press.
Mildon Studios HUE-X + M4GIQ Plugin Bundle
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Two freebies in one bundle. HUE-X is an EQ that's designed for people who like to experiment with sound, giving you ten descriptively named faders to tweak. M4GIQ, meanwhile, is a multi-effect that enables you to apply gain, panning and delay to each frequency band, so you can spread frequencies across the stereo image.
Tonebytes Harmonaut
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This ad-supported instrument is based on additive synthesis technology and comes with four waveform types and 32 harmonics that can be drawn with your mouse. You can also adjust the attack, decay, sustain and release for each harmonic, while a low-pass/high-pass filter, an LFO and chorus can be called into play, too.
TA Programming SubSonic
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Billed as "the synth that takes you back," SubSonic is a subtractive instrument that promises to give you a vintage sound. Among its tools are three oscillators, a graphical ADSR envelope, a multimode filter and reverb, delay, chorus, flanger and warper modules.
De-esser, filter, stereo expander and synth plugins
Sleepy-Time DSP Lisp
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This level-independent sibilance processor is said to be a new type of de-esser that offers automatic sibilance detection. It does this by tracking the amplitude and pitch of its input in real time - set the reduction amount and Lisp will work on eliminating those unwanted 'ss', 'the', and 'ch' sounds.
Saltline Drzewo Liść-step
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A simple state-variable filter (low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, band reject) that enables you to control the cutoff frequency via either the 16-step sequencer or the LFO. Modulated filter patterns are easy to create, so we're told.
HASound Spring 212
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download
If you're mixing music for systems that have stereo speakers in close proximity - boomboxes, for example - HASound thinks that this stereo expander plugin will help you to add a bit of width.
Xenobioz Funxion
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A hybrid 3-oscillator synth that comes with user-definable functions for waveforms and distortion. Other features include three LFOs, three ADSRs, a randomizer, a multimode filter and two delay units.
11 new releases to get your teeth into
Nikolozi Easy MIDI Free
Platform/format: Mac Download
Ever wanted to turn your Mac's QWERTY keyboard into a MIDI controller? This enables you to do precisely that - we imagine that it could be particularly useful for mobile musicians using laptops. With an appropriate MIDI interface you can even use it to control iOS apps.
Rob Papen RP Dock
Platform/format: Mac Download
If you own several Rob Papen synths and want to use them outside of your DAW (as part of a live performance, for example) this standalone Mac-only host could be what you're looking for. It can host RP effects as well, and also boasts audio recording/playback and a MIDI In.
TDR Feedback Compressor II
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Designed specifically for bus compression but suitable for mixing tasks as well, this plugin analyses the output signal and promises highly musical compression and the ability to handle complex signals with ease. Rather than attempting to emulate any classic hardware, it's proudly digital.
Nick Crow Lab Wagner Sharp
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This tube guitar preamp emulation certainly looks like a real piece of hardware, and it may well sound like one, too. There are two channels and a stereo mode to handle double tracking, with each channel only being activated when a signal is present in order to preserve CPU power.
Qirex Audio Qirex Player 2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This free SFZ player has been given a bit of a revamp - it now sports a nifty new interface. There's also an automatic volume limiter, improved audio processing and several bug fixes.
Mzuther traKmeter
Platform/format: PC, Linux/VST Download
A loudness meter that helps you to correctly set your tracking and mixing levels. Specifically, it's designed for gain staging, and so gives you both average and peak level meters. If you're unsure what all of this means, you'll be pleased to know that traKmeter comes with plenty of documentation.
B. Serrano Dionysos
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A 16-voice polyphonic synth that utilises subtractive, FM and additive techniques. It may be free, but it's certainly feature-packed, offering filters, envelopes, LFOs, a 32-step sequencer and plenty of modulation possibilities.
TSE Audio TSE808
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This appears to be an emulation of Ibanez's Tube Screamer, and is designed to be used before your amp simulation to give you a tighter low end and add a bit of boost to lead parts.
Guitar Amp 2 Free Edition
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Get yourself a free rack of guitar gear: this plugin includes two amplifiers for guitar and bass plus effects and a tuner. This second version promises improved performance and various other fixes.
Ignite Amps TSB-1 Tyrant Screamer
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Another overdrive plugin that's inspired by a particular green hardware model from yesteryear, this one promises additional features that make it suitable for use on extremely down-tuned guitars.
Torn Sub Behemoth
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A free bassline synth based on additive synthesis. There are four oscillators, and it's designed to create a powerful and punchy bass sound that can be used straight away.
PanCake 2, Flan-W and Filta Crunch 2
CableGuys PanCake 2
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
This creative tool enables you to create complex pan modulations and gives you the ability to draw your own waveforms. The LFO can be set to free-run or sync to host, and version 2 adds a precise left/right channel volume display, LFO triggering via MIDI, a dry/wet control and a redesigned interface.
Wok Flan-W
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This classic flanger effect has a stomp-style interface but is suitable for use on more than guitar parts. You can adjust the speed, depth and feedback of the effect.
SonicXTC Filta Crunch 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
We first encountered Filta Crunch in 2012: it recreates the popular studio insert effects chain of filter (a Moog-style one, in this case), tube amp and waveshaper. Version 2 brings added presence, an improved filter and waveshaper enhancements.
Freeware synths and effects
Xenobioz Kruud
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
We covered the beta version of this synth back in 2011, but version 1.0 has finally been released and adds an improved GUI with a new waveform editor. There are also new menus and lower CPU usage on user waveforms.
Synthscience.com effects
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Synthscience.com has not only redesigned its website recently, but also expanded its range of effects processors with a whopping 18 new plug-ins. You can choose from modulation, distortion/lo-fi, dynamics, filter/EQ and delay/reverb processors, so dive in and explore.
TSE Audio TSE X50
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
TSE's latest emulation is of a famous US guitar amp that's been used on a lot of metal records. There were actually two very similar versions of said amp, so you get two separate channels. If you like the plug-in, consider giving the developer a donation.
Xen-Arts XenFont
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A two-oscillator SF2 SoundFont/subtractive synthesis instrument that features full controller MIDI Pitch Microtuning, meaning that you can use it to experiment with alternative intonation systems. Load in your samples and put them through the synth engine to create new timbres.
Signal processors, a synth and a sample processor
Variety Of Sound TesslaPro mkII
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This transient aware signal saturator now has an expandable 'colour model' architecture and includes five different models. Three of these are console-styled and the other two emulate a tube stage and tape warmth.
TSE Audio B.O.D. 2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you want to give your bass some dirt, this emulation of a well-known overdrive processing box could do the trick. This revised version sports a new interface, a low/high quality switch, improved op-amp modelling and dynamic saturation.
Mastrcode Music T-Force Alpha Plus
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This advanced version of T-Force Alpha TS has all the features of the aforementioned synth but also adds new synthesis options (there are both subtractive and FM options), revised oscillators, new mod envelopes and an integrated sidechaining effect.
Plogue sforzando
Platform/format: PC, Mac/AU, VST Download
This lean-looking SFZ 2.0 sample player has just one instrument slot, no fancy interface and no effects or mixer. What it can do, though, is play back files in this royalty-free format, while SF2, DLS and Acidized WAV files that are dropped in will be converted to it.
Phase distortion synths, a sampler and two delays
Solcito Musica BabyTron
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Just missing the deadline for the KVR Developer Challenge 2012, this analogue-style and phase distortion virtual synth is a cutdown version of Solcito Musica's SuperTron. It gives you just one oscillator, one envelope and one filter to work with, and the interface hides knobs that aren't currently needed.
Extent of the Jam Digits 1.3
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download
A significant update to this phase distortion synth that adds a full editor GUI and has much lower CPU usage. The synth was inspired by Casio's CZ series and can produce pads, glitchy sounds, basses, sweeps, leads and more. A Linux version is now available, too.
CWI Technology TX16Wx 2.0
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download
We told you about the first version of this free sampler in 2011; version 2.0 adds a raft of new features including a redesigned and resizable interface, unlimited undo/redo, a built-in file browser, a drag-n-drop workflow, automatic keyboard mapping of recorded samples and more.
Yuroun Sound Design YSD-dELAY
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A tempo-synced stereo delay plug-in that sports two state-variable filters (one for each channel), two LFOs, a waveshaper and 3-band EQ. 30 presets are included to get you started.
Jamie.B Audio Delay
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It's pretty simple, but this delay plug-in looks like it's designed just to do a job with the minimum of fuss. There are Delay, Decay, Pre-Gain and Post-Gain sliders, and the results you can get from it are said to be "smooth and elegant".
Chorus, compressor, trance gate and techno plug-ins
Togu Audio Line TAL-Chorus-LX
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This new chorus module is lifted from TAL's TAL-U-NO-LX and promises to bring the characteristics of the chorus from Roland's Juno-60. There are two different modes, a Dry/Wet control and Volume and Stereo Width knobs.
Mastrcode Music T-Force Trance Gate
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A trance gate that's triggered by an envelope-controlled 32-step sequencer. Each step has its own panning and velocity controls, while there's also a filter and dual delay and reverb effects.
NTS Audio Labs Techno-X
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Designed to help you to create techno loops, this standalone and plug-in software comes with 756 kicks, 231 hats and 470 claps and snares. One click can instantly generate 100 loops, apparently, while you can sidechain your kick, add swing and make use of filters.
Hypercube Softwares Universal Patch Finder
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you've ever struggled to locate a REX/WAV/AIFF file or Kontakt patch, this utility may be of some help. It enables you to organise the aforementioned files using 20 tags – files that you then search for and locate can be previewed in sync with your VST host.
Xfer Records OTT
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
OTT is designed to give you the 'multiband upwards/downwards compressor' setting that's used by many dubstep and electro producers. Depth and Time controls sit alongside the usual Input and Output gain dials.
Sound makers and shapers
Kotkas Paax Pro
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There's always been a free version of the Paax software sampler, but now the full-on Pro version is available for nothing as well. This has many of the features you'd expect from a full-on commercial sampler, including 256 simultaneous voices, a multi-mode filter, advanced timestretching and pitchshifting and much more.
Notam Radium
Platform: PC, Mac, Linux Download
Inspired by trackers but supposedly with fewer limitations, Radium is billed as a music editor and promises a "novel interface". You can use an unlimited number of tracks and automate the likes of tempo, velocity and sound effects.
Tokyo Dawn Labs TDR Feedback Compressor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It seems that there are now almost as many free compressors out there as there are chargeable ones, this one being the latest example. This is an RMS-based dynamic range compressor that's designed for summing/bus use and, refreshingly, it's "proudly digital" rather than any kind of analogue emulation.
Syncersoft Analog Warp
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A warping and morphing effect that's "designed to deliver the clear, penetrating sounds favoured by live musicians". It's said to have uses for producers who work in all manner of different genres, though the LFO section was put in with dubstep folk very much in mind.
SonicXTC Tonic Juice
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Another effects-chain-in-one-plug-in from SonicXTC. This one comes with a chorus that can be used to help background tones to sit better in a mix, a flanger to give harmonically rich sounds more presence, and an envelope follower to provide more tonal interest and movement.
Distorque Vitamin C
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The Orange Squeezer guitar compressor gets the emulation treatment here, though there are also additional controls for extra tweaking. Famed for its "smooth squish and sustain" the original '70s hardware was used by the likes of Mark Knopfler and Jeff Baxter.
SonicXTC Liquid Delay
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This processor enables you to modulate a delayed stereo signal with a flanger and filter (plus a filter LFO). Designed for experimentation, it's designed for producers of all kinds of electronic music.
Browse and download
Back after an unscheduled mid-summer break, our free music software round-up is once again on hand to point you in the direction of the latest gratis effects and instruments.
If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Solicto Musica SuperTron
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The info for this one's all in Spanish, but from what we can gather, it's a two-oscillator virtual analogue synth that comes with various typical features and something called the Step Modulator. If you want to find out more, perhaps your best bet is to check out the demo video.
SonicXTC Filta Crunch
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Filta Crunch recreates the popular studio insert effects chain of filter (a Moog-style one, in this case), tube amp and waveshaper. It can be used to "beef up kicks, add sizzle to a snare, or just add a bit of distortion to allow a vocal to cut through a mix". The waveshaper, meanwhile, promises to give the plug-in an extra dimension.
ToneBytes Lo-Fizer
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Ten lo-fi effects devices are supplied in this rack-style plug-in and you can combine up to four of them at a time. This being the case, you should be able to create a wide range of effects, and all - we're assured - with just a few clicks.
Tok-Tok Fratzoor and Distel
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple of freebies that are designed to help you to create monosynth basslines. Fratzoor is an analogue-style step sequencer that comes with randomizers for pitch, velocity and trigger. Distel was originally created as the test synth for Fratzoor, but the developer believes that it turned out well enough to be released.
SonicXTC Liquid Verb
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Not just a reverb, but an emulation of the modulated reverb that you'll find in high-end studios. So it's reverb that's been seasoned with the likes of chorus, tremolo, vibrato or flanging.
Featuring a free FXpansion compressor
Easytoolz Easy-Q-Delay
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A stereo delay plug-in that has two separate delay lines for left and right. You can adjust parameters for these separately, and you'll also find a couple of LFOs. There are 16 patches to show off what the effect can do.
Wok Superfake
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This effect promises to make any saw wave sound like Roland's classic Supersaw. It does this by way of its six detuned voices, which can be spread across the stereo field. The amount of detuning can be adjusted. Although Superfake is free, you can pay €9 to remove the nagscreen that pops up when you open it.
Ignite Amps SHB-1
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Although the SHB-1 is a software recreation of the hardware bass amp of the same name, it was actually built before the 'real' model so that the player who commissioned it - Federico Fulceri - could take it for a test drive. It's billed as an "Extreme Bass Head" so expect plenty of grunt.
Tok-Tok Neuser
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An experimental synth that was created with SynthMakerCM, the version of SynthMaker that's supplied on our sister magazine Computer Music's cover disc. Waveforms can be drawn onto the oscillator and you can create a filter-modulated sound with a few clicks and knob turns.
FXpansion DCAM FreeComp
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A nice bonus when FXpansion launched the DCAM Dynamics bundle recently was the release of DCAM FreeComp, a free circuit-modelled compression unit. It models a classic console bus compressor and is designed to gel subgroups and complete mixes together while enhancing punch and definition.
discoDSP NightShine
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
discoDSP has been in the plug-in business for ten years, and to celebrate, it's offering this peak compressor for free. It's a single-band device based on the Alesis 3630; the plug-in had been discontinued, but this re-release comes with a new GUI.
A compressor and limiter special
Variety Of Sound Density mkIII
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Already nominated in our poll to find the best free VST plug-ins in the world today, this compressor has had some "deep optimisations" made to its engine which should be particularly useful in mastering situations. The transient response has been improved, and audio is rendered "like a three-dimensional image".
Vladg/Sound Limiter No6
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A modular limiter that's designed for mastering. There are five modules: an RMS compressor, a peak limiter, a high-frequency limiter, a clipper, and a true peak limiter. The plug-in can do both brickwall and soft limiting and sports M/S and multiband modes.
RobotPlanet BattleComp Vintage
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There's no proper interface for this one (so its look will depend on the host you're using) but BattleComp Vintage is said to be a smooth compressor with an EQ and a high-pass filter on its internal sidechain, plus a soft clipping circuit at the output stage to control peaks.
Synths and effects
Wok Bassimo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Released last week to coincide with World Music Day, this 'easy analogue synth' has a standard virtual analogue design and can be used for both bass and lead sounds. You can turn the volume knob up to 11 for some extra dirt.
DDMF ColourEQ
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Not just another EQ, we're told, but one that sounds unlike any other. The five bands of super-parametric peaking filters are responsible for this uniqueness, apparently - you have one more parameter on top of the standard gain/width/frequency to influence the curve shape.
Syncersoft Bass Landscapes
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Previously featured in one of our paid plug-in round-ups, this bass boosting plug-in can now be yours for nothing. You can use the low-mid boost to help sit your bass or kickdrum in the mix and turn on tube emulation for a vintage feel.
HG Fortune Altair-4 B and X-WoF 4
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
HG Fortune has made a couple of its instruments free. Altair-4 B Pro is a slightly reworked version of the Altair-4 sci-fi sounds lab, while X-Wof 4 Pro is an 8-part algorithmic music system.
Whitebox NewModelOscillator
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An FM synth that sports four oscillators (one carrier wave and three modulator waves), each of which has seven waveforms. There's a reverb unit, plus a "massively tweakable" multitap delay.
A barrage of new plug-ins
Beat Zampler
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Released by German magazine Beat but created by renowned developer Synapse Audio, this is a sample workstation that comes with SFZ support. There's also a multimode filter, three LFOs, a mod matrix, an arpeggiator/step sequencer and an effects section.
WOK Ring-O
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The modulation source for this ring modulation effect can be the left and right sides of a stereo signal modulating each other, or a stereo signal modulated by Ring-O's internal oscillator. This has different waveforms, and its pitch can be set via MIDI.
Syncersoft Amusing Sounds Of The Body
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Some will question how amusing it is, but this plug-in can certainly produce 'bodily function' sounds. There are 21 profiles in all, including the sounds of "sniff, pee, itches, farts etc".
Softrave LEL UDS Drums
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Vintage analogue drum modules are brought back to life with this 140-sample instrument. The focus appears to be on snare drums; you can mix, match and layer between multiple banks, and there are filters, too.
Xenium Audio X-Tube
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
X-Tube has been created to simulate the saturation effect of a 12AX7 tube amp. Designed to be easy to use, it sports a 3-band EQ and comes with 12 presets. In addition, there are separate controls for Drive and Bias.
Homegrown Sounds Multitimbral Control
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A plug-in that gives you control of 16 MIDI channels, so is potentially useful if you own a multitimbral sound module. You can adjust the likes of volume, pan and program change (MSB, LSB and Program Number) and each channel also has two assignable CC knobs.
Syncersoft Analog Voice
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A subtractive synth that promises extended modulation possibilities. There are four types of analogue-style filter onboard, plus delay and reverb effects and a tempo-syncable LFO. The detune effect, meanwhile, can add strangeness and fatness.
Mothman Z3000 and 2000
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The developer admits that he won't have time to update these two synths any time soon, so has decided to set them free. The Mothman Z3000 is a 16-voice polyphonic instrument while the 2000 is a 2-oscillator subtractive beastie.
Syncersoft Lizard Morph
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A detune and morph effect that's said to be particularly useful to anyone who's looking to produce the powerful, penetrating sounds that are associated with a lot of contemporary dance music. The LFO section, meanwhile, has been included with dubstep producers particularly in mind.
LSR Audio LVLMeter
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A vintage-inspired stereo peak level meter that comes in 32-bit and 64-bit varieties. That's all there is to say, really; the only other things you'll find in the way of a 'feature' are markers to indicate peaks.
Syncersoft Q9 Oldvox
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Yet another Syncersoft release, Q9 Oldvox is an analogue-style synth that's said to deliver a sound that's warm and fat. The two oscillators are complemented by filters, LFOs and a delay effect.
Bass Gnomes Common Image and Millidelay
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple more freebies from the Bass Gnomes stable. Common Image can shift mono content relative to stereo content or position stereo content while maintaining the position of mono content, while Millidelay is a creative effect that delays your audio stream by the delay range selected.
Fsynthz PhybAce Pilot
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A physically modelled bass guitar that emulates the string, pick, body resonances and pickups. There's a slide mode, too, for legato playing. This version is seen as a work in progress with limited features and controls, so if you've got any suggestions for improvements, send them the developer's way.
Synths, snares and a lo-fi effect
Syncersoft Saw Landscapes
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Based on the Bass Landscapes plug-in we covered a few months back, Saw Landscapes is a synth that can be used to create both musical sounds and FX. It has a stompbox-style interface that should appeal to those who want to keep their controls simple.
Xen-Arts Ivor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It may look like a pretty standard synth, but Ivor enables you to microtune any MIDI Note Number to any pitch across the MIDI range, enabling you to compose music with alternative intonation systems. The subtractive design features two oscillators, filters, an envelope generator and more.
Inear Display SicknDstroy
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A lo-fi effect plug-in that features bitcrushing and sample rate reduction processors. These can be used in four different ways, and there's some ring modulation thrown in as well.
Softrave Techno Snare
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
So called because it offers you 512 sounds for use in techno. These are supplied in four banks, and you can mix them together to create exactly the sound you want. Each bank has its own filter, while you can also adjust the level of analogue drift to make the sound less mechanical.
Meet Scythe, Oscillator and Vinyl
Plastaq Software Scythe
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download
It's slightly unusual to see an iPad app being brought to the desktop, but that's pretty much what's happened here. Scythe is a synth that borrows its engine and interface from GrainBender. Its oscillators sport analogue and digital waveforms, while there are also modulation options and effects.
Sinevibes Oscillator
Platform/format: Mac/AU Download
This 'audio-controlled synth' (though strictly speaking it's an effect) is now free. The plug-in is based on a multi-waveform oscillator with up to six voices, with the parameters being modulated with the input signal's dynamics. There are effects, too, the end result being a device that can help you to produce all kinds of glitches and noises.
Tonebytes Vinyl
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Give your music a bit of crackle with this vinyl record player emulation. You can adjust the dust count, colour and level, set how much you want to 'age' the recording and dial in a bit of gentle distortion.
Effects, a sound mangler and a Studio One exclusive
Bass Gnomes Clarity and Full Phase
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple of phase-related effects: Clarity uses phase shifting and comb filtering to enhance the clarity of your audio signal; and its little brother Full Phase allows phase tuning via a process that involves inverting a stereo channel "phased against the opposite corresponding channel to isolate common stereo field characteristics".
Xenakios HourGlass
Platform/format: PC Download
Designed for radical sound processing, HourGlass takes fragments (grains) of audio and creates sound textures from them. It can be used for sound mangling/glitch purposes, and most of its tweakable parameters can be automated using envelopes. There's a demo video here and a Mac version is in development.
Hamburg Audio Nuklear for Studio One
Platform/format: PC, Mac/Studio One Download
Another fillip for PreSonus's Studio One DAW: users can now have a monophonic version of Hamburg Audio's ear-catching Nuklear synth for nothing. What's more, they can upgrade to the full version for the reduced price of €89.
A free DAW, plug-ins and more
PreSonus Studio One Free
Platform/format: PC, Mac Download
A free edition of PreSonus's much-admired DAW which retains many of the full version's features (you even get the multitrack MIDI editing and single/multitrack comping from version 2.0). Eight native effects and the Presence instrument are included, though one big downside is that you can't use third-party plug-ins.
Flexibeatz Paint2Sound
Platform/format: PC Download
A standalone app that can convert any .jpg, .bmp or picture that you create into a soundscape. Each pixel row represents a frequency band and Paint2Sound synthesizes sine waves from each one. The likes of sample rate, sound duration and frequency distribution are all under your control.
Minimal System Instruments PPD Echobox
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Modelled on analogue signal paths, this 'workhorse' echo/delay promises a classic, warm sound (there's even an Analogue control that enables you to dial said warmth in). The interface has been kept simple to ensure easy, logical operation.
Sinevibes Filther
Platform/format: Mac/AU Download
A filtering plug-in that promises to add "colour and character" to any sound. It sports a -48 dB/octave low-pass filter with dual-stage waveshaping distortion and can be modulated by an input envelope follower and LFO. Use it for everything from low-end isolation to wah-wah and sweep effects.
Artican Audio The Pilgrim 2
Platform/format: PC, Mac, Linux/VST, AU Download
An update for this single knob filter that gives you a larger, better display and a sound that's supposedly better than it was previously. Both high- and low-pass filters are programmed into one dial, and you can sweep seamlessly between the two.
A SID synth meets a kazoo effect and more
Circular Labs Mobius 2.0
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Mobius is inspired by the hardware loopers of the past and enables you to run eight synchronised stereo loopers that offer QWERTY and MIDI keyboard control. The 2.0 release brings a redesigned synchronisation engine, AU host sync, support for sample rates other than 44100 and more.
Voxengo OldSkoolVerb 2.0
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A 'classic' stereo reverb plug-in that promises a very clear spatial image that blends well within your mix. There's an improved algorithm in this version and, with a bit of tweaking, we're told that you can get everything from plate to hall reverbs. The plug-in is best applied to non-percussive and soft-attack sounds such as vocals, pianos and pads, apparently.
Audacity 2.0
Platform/format: PC, Mac, Linux Download
An update for the open-source audio editor that surely everyone's used at one time or another. Significantly, many of the effects have been improved, Vocal Remover comes included, there's a new device toolbar and automatic crash recovery.
Tonebytes Bleep
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
With its Commodore 64-style looks, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that Bleep is a chiptune synth that's inspired by (but not a straight emulation of) the SID chip that was contained in said computer. There are three oscillators, a multimode LFO, a modulator envelope generator, a pseudo arpeggiator and an overall multimode filter.
g200kg MyKazoo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The kazoo isn't exactly a difficult thing to play in real-life, but if you want a software version, here it is. It's actually an effect rather than an instrument: apply it to a vocal track and then adjust its sound using the Sensitivity and Color controls.
Two compressors and a synth update
There's not too much to report on this week, but the three plug-ins on offer all look pretty slick. Find out more and then decide if you think they're worth taking for a spin.
If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Klangheim DC1A
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This is a stripped back version of Klangheim's new DC8C compressor, and aims to give you the sound of its Punch mode with just input and output controls. The theory is that it 'just works', giving you everything from transparent, smooth levelling to heavy pumping.
Tek'it Audio Genobazz 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An update for this free monophonic synth, and one that adds new waveforms and five new filters. Multi-segment envelope generators and velocity amount controllers for each knob have been thrown into the mix, too, enabling you to easily create drum and wobble sounds.
Variety Of Sound ThrillseekerLA
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A digital stereo levelling amplifier that's said to have "truly analogue qualities". The input-level-driven two knob design is familiar, though you do also get individual Attack and Release controls. When it comes to sound, we're promised "sophisticated and deep gain riding full of musical character and attitude but with virtually no inter-modulation (IM) distortion artifacts"
Synth, distortion, piano and organ plug-ins
Tube-Ohm Alpha-Ray
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A new virtual analogue synth from Tube-Ohm, which is currently celebrating five years in business. It has two main oscillators, a sub-oscillator, two main and one mod LFO, three filters and more. If you want to be able to save the effects with your presets, you'll have to pay €4.95.
Planet Botch Classic-H and Skanksta
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Two free organs to play with: Classic H is modelled on a tonewheel model that has the "personality" of a Hammond/Leslie combo, while Skanksta takes inspiration from the Vox Continental and is designed for Ska in particular.
Sound Magic Piano One
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Sound Magic has plenty of pianos on its roster, and this is a free one. It's based on the sound of the Yamaha C7 concert grand and uses the company's Hybrid Modeling Engine. Further pianos can be purchased via the Sound Magic Add-on Store.
Distorque Face Bender
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you want to dirty-up your guitar sound, this could be the solution. It emulates not only the Fuzz Face distortion unit, which was made by Arbiter Electronics in 1966, but also the Tone Bender MkII, which was released in the same year and came from Sola Sound.
Binaural beats and two synths
Thomas Glendinning Binaural Beat Generator
Platform/format: Mac/VST, AU Download
Binaural beats are those that comprise two tones at slightly different frequencies played into your ears through headphones, and this plug-in enables you to generate them. The concept might sound a bit scary, but the interface looks friendly enough.
Krakli Software Harm
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Previously available as part of the RMP2 pack, this synth - which is designed for producing aggressive and strange sounds - is now available for free. It doesn't look too tricky to program, though you can avail yourself of 64 presets (created by Dimitri Schkoda) if you want to test its capabilities immediately.
Full Bucket Music The Deputy Mark II
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Based on vintage string machines and early polyphonic synths, this instrument also features a monophonic section and comes with ensemble and phaser effects. Expect big, lush sounds aplenty.
A Mac App Store freebie and more
Oli Larkin pMix
Platform/format: Mac Download
An interesting VST plug-in chainer (pMix is a host) that enables you to morph between presets on a graphical interface. Each preset is represented by a coloured ball, and morphing can lead to the creation of new, hybrid sounds. You can use up to four plug-ins at a time and a selection comes included.
Toscanalyser
Platform/format: PC, Linux Download
Designed to help you mix and master better, Toscanlyser's job is to compare - audibly and visually - your tracks to commercial recordings. There's a range of analysis options on offer, and at the end of the process you're given a detailed report that you can act on to resolve problems.
JME-Audio Chip Rhythm
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A programmable drum machine that gives you kick, snare, clap, hi-hat and tom sounds. Each of these has its own Volume, Filter and Tone sections, and you can program patterns of up to eight steps in length.
Voxengo AnSpec
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Another freebie from the generous chaps at Voxengo - this one is an analogue-style third-octave spectrum analyser. It's basically a visual tool that gives you graphical feedback (including peak level indication). There are no adjustable parameters, though you can change the level meter ballistics and resize the plug-in's window.
Direct Approach LimitX and BoostX
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
These two plug-ins were previously available for $29.99 each but are now free. LimitX is billed as a transparent limiter with 64-bit internal precision, while BoostX is an 'upward' compressor.
EQs, synths and a guitar amp
Igor Nembrini Crunck
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A virtual guitar amp that takes inspiration from the developer's Marshall JCM800 mod 2210. It offers multi-stage distortion and two stages of output EQ, while its control panel keeps things simple.
Fsynthz The Teen Bundle
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A free synth bundle that contains 10 instruments, all of which are based on a similar sound engine and the same control philosophy. They're designed as "a playground for morphing and randomness", so dive in and experiment.
Oceanturtle Fnequalizer
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A paragraphic 7-band EQ that gives you bell, high and low shelf shapes to work with. There are additional low- and high-pass filters for bass/treble roll off, while a 'curve scale' feature amplifies the overall frequency response of all the bands.
Kuassa basiQ
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A nice-looking 3-band EQ that's modelled on a classic baxandall equalizer and is designed to achieve smooth shelves and natural-sounding responses. The controls are simple, and the plug-in is designed for both mixing and mastering duties. Use it to sweeten up your sound or give it some transparent 'tilt'.
Christmas gifts you don't have to put on your credit card
Tek'it Audio RECsoprano
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
We're in the season of school Christmas concerts, so what better time to release a free soprano recorder plug-in? This one has an envelope control, a selection of tuning options, portamento and is polyphonic, which should make it sound all the sweeter.
Pianovintage JEM SX1000
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The JEN SX-1000 was an Italian monosynth that was released in the '70s; this is a software emulation. It looks pretty easy to program, though you can save yourself the bother by making use of the 30 presets, six of which emulate those that came with the original instrument.
Starplugs Peak Meter
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A Christmas present from Starplugs (note the Santa hat on the logo), this peak meter promises to offer a superfast peak display, peak-hold bargraph and numerical peak-hold. It's the kind of gift that's still going to be useful long after the last mince pie has been eaten and the tree has come down.
Martinic Combo Model F
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Yet another organ emulation arrives to flex its drawbars: this one looks similar to many others (it's based on a famous combo instrument from the '60s), but we should point out that it's modelled rather than sample-based.
Effects plug-ins rule as we hit three figures
Melda Production MNoiseGenerator
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A simple noise generator that features four modulators that can be used to add interest to your sounds. Each of these can work as an LFO, a follower, a MIDI/audio-triggered ADSR envelope, a pitch detector or a combination of the above.
jsAudio jsCompShaper
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A plug-in that enables you to morph between soft-knee compression and waveshaping as you see fit. You also have pre-/post-emphasis filtering (similar to a sidechain filter) and an "analogue-like" attack.
Homegrown Sounds Modulator
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Given its name, it won't surprise you to learn that Modulator features an LFO that can be used to create many effects including flangers, phasers and ring modulators. You have a sizeable choice of waveforms and envelopes, while the effect can be synced to BPM or work to a 'freeform' tempo.
ToneBytes Pedals
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Many DAWs now come with their own guitar pedal emulations included, but if yours doesn't or you're looking for a free alternative, step this way. You get 19 pedal models, plus two amps, seven speaker models and three rack units. You can mix and match them or let the presets do the work for you.
Marvin BDX, SDX, HCX
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Three drum sound generation plug-ins: BDX gives you kicks, SDX does snares and HCX is designed for hi-hats. Each of these rack-based devices has a selection of tone-shaping controls.
Plex 2, ChineeGuZheng and Dulcet
Xenobioz Dulcet
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This physical modelling synth features a body resonator with different modes, a noise generator, an oscillator, a pre-filter, filters, a pitch envelope and a delay. There are 128 presets included and, for the benefit of those who want to create their own 'Dulcet tones', a manual.
Wolfgang Palm Plex 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Back in 2002, synth legend Wolfgang Palm and Steinberg released Plex, a 'restructuring synth' that was very different to most of the instruments on the market at the time. Now Wolfgang has dusted it off, updated it with a few new features and presets and made it available for free.
Kong Audio ChineeGuZheng
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Now available as freeware, this sample-based plug-in emulates the GuZheng. This is a classic 21-string Chinese instrument that has a sound that you'll immediately recognise; the plug-in is powered by Kong Audio's QIN engine.
A new synth, bass enhancement and distortion
BassPlus
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
BassPlus is a harmonic enhancer for low frequencies. It's designed particularly for drums, but of course will work on other signals. It's not a fixed EQ, but has a detector for lower frequencies and enhances them and/or adds a new subtone to them. Big bottoms? No problem.
Phuturetone Phutura
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Remember the roaring hoover sounds of the Prodigy's early work? Well here you can get those intense takes on the sounds of the Roland Alpha Juno in an instant. It's packed with 80 ready-to-go presets and 48 free user slots to save your own ravetastic tones.
Rob Papen RP-Distort
Platform/format: PC/VST Mac/AU RTAS Download
If you're the lucky owner of another Rob Papen product, then until the end of 2011 you have the chance to get this lovely distortion plug-in for free. Accoring to the Rob Papen website, the distortion unit inside RP-Distort can be combined with an analogue modelled filter, compressor and widener unit which makes it much more than a simple distortion. The distortion unit offers 22 distortion types included ring modulator and lo-fi. Inside this section you can also find the EQ and noise-gate.
A guitar amp, a groove tool and a synth
Xoxos Pink VST
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It might not be the most rock 'n' roll colour, but this new guitar amp sim gives you 10 shaping options and an additional second gain stage for further tone-crafting flexibility. The ZIP file includes both mono and stereo versions so you can take your pick.
Sensomusic Homing Pad
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An inventive drum sampler that enables you to create grooves by drawing a line with your mouse or finger (the plug-in is touchscreen-compatible). Samples can be dragged and dropped to change the sounds, and you can also adjust their global pitch, length and more.
Brain Control Tunefish
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
First developed for the demo scene, this "very tiny" virtual analogue synth uses a spline-based oscillator that can be dynamically configured. There's also a noise generator, filters, two ADSRs and the same number of LFOs. Effects and a modulation matrix are here too.
Three synths and an EQ
Fsynthz.com FreezeBreather
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is a formant vowel synth that promises to introduce laughter, breath noises, and random syllables as natural parts of vox pads, leads and organs. It also enables you to create a 'fake' vocoder effect, and there's a unison mode, too.
Pianovintage Mysterion VST
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you're looking for a 'first synth' that's easy to use, this could be worth a sniff. It's a standard meat and potatoes virtual analogue affair (two oscillators, filter, LFO) that also has a delay effect. There are only 16 presets, but at least this might encourage you to start making your own.
Futucraft Kairatune
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The sounds that can be produced by this new synth are described by the developer as "crisp and tight", while the interface is said to have been designed "for a musician rather than an engineer". Intriguingly, we're also told that it's based on the concepts of pitch and beat rather than frequency and time.
Variety Of Sound BaxterEQ
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An EQ unit that's designed for mastering and strapping across your mix buss. It promises to provide "tonal sweetening and finishing which always stays true to the source," and has an "artifact free technical design".
Say hello to some old friends
BlauKraut Engineering Charlatan
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Yet another polyphonic, 2-oscillator, virtual analogue, subtractive soft synth. Like so many of its contemporaries, it promises good sound quality (leads, basses, pads and FX are all said to fall within Charlatan's remit) and low CPU usage is claimed by the developer.
Ignite Amps The Anvil
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A tube preamp for guitarists that offers three separate channels. These are labelled Clean, Rhythm and Lead. The plug-in is modelled on the analogue circuitry of the hardware preamp of the same name, and its controls can be automated.
Studio Units Software Units Plugin Collection
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
We reviewed this effects collection and modular programming environment in 2010. Back then it cost $117, but now you can have it for free. As well as giving you a selection of standard processing tools (EQs, filters, compressors, vocoder etc) it also allows you to "combine instruments and effects in new and ingenious ways".
The DSP Dimension DiracFXAU
Platform/format: Mac/AU Download
If you want to pitchshift polyphonic music at high quality, this might do the job for you. It's available as part of the DiracLE SDK, which means that, if you're of a programming bent, you could actually change or add new features to the plug-in,
Synth1 for Mac
Platform/format: Mac/VST Download
Seemingly out of the blue, a Mac beta version of this much-loved freeware Windows synth has been released. It's inspired by Clavia's Nord Lead 2, and offers a gloriously rich analogue-style sound, a wide-ranging feature set and an approachable interface.
New sound generators and processors
Distorque Rangebastard
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Guitarists will be familiar with the Dallas Rangemaster treble booster (it and similar products were used by the likes of Eric Clapton and Brian May) and now here's a digital emulation. As well as offering the features of the original, there are additional controls for using it as a full range booster, an overdrive and more.
Manx Gigmate
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Modelled on real vintage analogue hardware, this virtual instrument features polyphonic and monophonic sections, oscillator sync and MIDI learn for all parameters. Although it's free, it's designed to showcase what Manx is capable of, so is based on the same design principles as its other synths.
V-plugs Mr. Soundman
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This won't improve your music directly, but in the long term, it just might. It's essentially a game that requires you to listen to audio that has a noticeable boost somewhere across the frequency range - you have to identify the boosted frequency. The theory is that in doing so your mixing skills will improve.
JC Productionz Sonix 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This dual granulator can accept a MIDI input, which means it can be 'played' from your MIDI keyboard. Each granulator gives you control of pitch, level, grain rate (syncable), grain size, phase, envelope and gliss. It's fully automatable and works in mono or stereo.
CWI Technology TX16Wx
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Technically still in beta, this free soft sampler is already looking pretty sharp, particularly if you're a fan of '80s and '90s hardware. It's multitimbral, offers 128 voices of polyphony, and sports both a 24dB resonant filter and two LFO and two modulation envelopes per voice.
DSK SynthDrums
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A 12-patch drum synth, and one that apparently makes it easy to assign sounds to your keyboard. You're given plenty of sound design options, parameter automation and filter, distortion and EQ processors.
New and updated stuff for download
B Serrano Red Shift 3
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Depending on how you set it up, this multi-effects plug-in can work as a pitch shifter, delay, phaser or chorus. Its developer says that it's good for both subtle and smashed up sounds. New to this version are separate settings for the left and right channels and an XY pad for pitch shifting the left and right channels.
Ugo Audio Rez 3
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This 'mean little monosynth' has been updated to version 3. It's said to be capable of producing a wide range of sounds and features a "highly resonant" filter, distortion, a phaser, various oscillator modulations, delay, and a programmable arp/step sequencer. Three preset banks can be purchased separately.
Benjamin 'BeRo' Rosseaux Picatune 2
Platform/format: PC Download
We'll be honest: we're not completely sure how this synth/sequencer hybrid actually works. However, we do know that it features many different oscillator waveforms and filters and is modulator operator-based. If that sounds like an attractive combination, dive in and investigate.
Texture 3.0
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Developed by Giorgio Nottoli, Michelangelo Nottoli, Giovanni Costantini, Andrea Angelini and Massimiliano Todisco, this is a granular synth. It generates a grains flow - the way that each grain follows the other depends on probabilistic parameters. Noisy fragmented sounds, metallic and tuneless tones and harmonic sounds are all said to fall within its remit.
Artican The Function and The Pilgrim
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A couple of simple-looking effects devices: The Function is an automatable stereo balancer (left and right channels can be panned, levelled and phase inverted individually); and The Pilgrim blends high- and low-pass filters into one dial, allowing you to sweep between the two of them.
u-he's Zebralette goes freeware
u-he Zebralette
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
This single-oscillator version of the Zebra synth was previously included on a magazine cover disc, though it differs from Zebra CM, which is included with Computer Music every month. The main thing is that it's now free, and comes with more than 40 new presets by Howard Scarr.
Fsynthz.com Puncho Grooove
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This 'playing machine' takes anything you put into it and turns it into a groove that can constantly be updated on the fly. It promises to spit out sounds of 'enormous complexity and craziness' and does interesting things when you get busy with your pitchbend and mod wheels.
Sonigen Modular
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It looks like this modular synth may only be free while it's in beta, so get a move on if you want to try it for nothing. In tried and tested fashion, it enables you to hook together any of the supplied modules with the virtual patch cables, and promises an interface that's fast and intuitive.
Plug-ins you don't have to pay for
Minimal Fabrik Monoklon
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Korg's monotron is a fairly inexpensive hardware synth, but here's a software version that won't cost you a bean. It comes with an oscillator, LFO and filter, plus a virtual ribbon controller.
Izonin Stargate
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
To quote the developer, this new 'supersaw synth' is ugly, free and has no FX or filters and is Windows-only. That disarmingly honest description alone makes us want to try it out, and with just a few controls, it should certainly have simplicity on its side.
Fsynthz.com Hoar
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A curiously named string machine that promises to be 'bright and sharp sounding'. Thanks to its modulated filtering, it's also said to be capable of producing synth FX sounds. Other features include a phrase arpeggiator and up to 16x unison per voice.
Stw-audio REFLEXfree
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A cross between a delay and a reverb unit, this new 'ambience generator' can recreate everything from small rooms to endless reverberation. Modulation options enable you to create extra width. Check out the demo movie to see and hear it in action.
Distorque Plusdistortion
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This stompbox-style effect emulates the MXR Distortion+ and offers just a couple of top panel controls. However, open up the Tweak menu and you'll find an additional page of buttons and sliders, giving you more in the way of tone-shaping flexibility.
Benjamin Rosseaux BR808
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This new free synth is currently in beta, and sports eight oscillators (each of which can access a wide range of waveforms), eight ADSRs, eight freedrawn envelopes, eight LFOs and eight filters. Effects are also part of the package, and there's a modulation matrix.
ProXL ProbaGate
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This newly-free probability-driven gate effect enables you to enter a pattern and then use probability sliders to set the chance of occurrence (at 100% the gate works like a standard one). There are 32 steps per pattern, different operating speeds and the option to set left and right channels independently. ProXL's VSTNotes has also been set free.
VST plug-ins you can have for nothing
7Air Productions DRX8R
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Primarily designed for drums, this plug-in comprises a reverb and compressor. However, despite being beat-centric, the developer says that it can also be used when tracking other audio sources.
Platinumears 5orcery
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A different take on the concept of multi-band compression, this 5-band plug-in is actually a constantly changing 4-band EQ. The signal is split into bands using cross-over filters, and these feed the sidechains of five separate compressors. Then, the gain modulation signals from these are 'matrixed' into modulation signals for four dynamic shelving filters and a gain stage.
de la mancha Jellyfish and Metamorph
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple of new synths from de la Mancha. Jellyfish (pictured) has four oscillators and multiple modulation methods so that you can give your sounds plenty of movement (it's said to be capable of producing evolving pads, wobbly bass and vibrant leads). Metamorph, meanwhile, is a waveform morphing synth with envelopes, LFOs and onboard effects.
Vintage instruments and effects
There's a decidedly old-school feel to the round-up this week. We've got a couple of acid-style synths for you, another classic monophonic instrument, a preamp and a vintage-style vocoder.
If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Marvin VST Synthestra
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A simple-looking little monophonic synth that comes with two oscillators and a noise generator. Also onboard are an LFO, low-pass filter and a VCA envelope. You can't say that this instrument offers anything new, then, but its familiar design should at least make it easy to get a grip on.
Sir Elliot 1977 Preamplifier
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Sir Elliot returns with a new preamp. This one's designed for people who want their mastered music to offer "rich tone with a touch of character", and is said to work particularly well on jazz and dance music that sounds a little flat. It's optimised for high sample rates but will also work with lower ones.
Lithium Sound AcidLab
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Creating classic acid synth sounds is this plug-in's remit. You can switch the oscillator between a saw and a square wave, and alongside the expected Cutoff and Resonance controls you'll find Track, Decay and Distortion knobs. 16 presets are included.
Muon Tau Bassline
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This little bassline synth was originally released ten years ago, and now it's back in an enhanced form. Not only have the user interface and audio engine been improved, but it's also now Audio Unit and VST-compatible on Mac and PC. Tau Bassline is available via the Muon Facebook page - you'll need to Like it to get it.
Togu Audio Line TAL-Vocoder-2
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
An update for one of Togu Audio Line's excellent freebies, this one emulates the sound of vocoders made in the early '80s. Featuring 11 bands, an internal carrier signal, harmonic control and an 'ess' enhancer to add intelligibility to the voice, it's available for both 32-bit and 64-bit machines.
VeeMax, preMix and TheDrumSource
g200 VeeMax
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A new maximizer plug-in that's equipped with what the developer calls Inter Sample Peak processing. What this means is that the maximizing process is based on "not only digital value peaks but also hiding peaks of inter samples".
Variety Of Sound preFIX
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is a pre-mixing tool that's designed to clean up, fix and align audio tracks. It deals with overall frequency correction, phase alignment, spatial stereo field corrections and routing, and contains a gate/expander and a sidechain filtering path.
Witech TheDrumSource
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Another new drum machine that looks like an old one, this is a sample-based rhythm box that comes with a built-in 16-step sequencer (this can store up to 24 sequences). You can import a wide range of file types and each drum has its own stereo output channel.
New plug-ins for PC and Mac
Xenobioz Kruud
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Currently in beta, this new synth features a drawable low resolution oscillator. The main oscillator has five basic waveforms, while other features include a pair of LFOs, three ADSRs, two delays, an arpeggiator and a multimode filter.
Audiffex ampLion Free
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
ampLion Pro is a new suite of virtual guitar gear (amps, speakers, mics and effects) and this free version gives you a taste of what it has to offer. Specifically, you get just a single amp, but there are two independent speaker positions, an adjustable pickup mic and a noise-gate with soft knee.
Antkai Efta.High
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Another subtractive synthesis vessel, this instrument is an 8-voice affair that offers two oscillators, two filters and four LFOs. There's also a pin matrix (this enables you invert the pins) and 64 presets are included to get you started.
Artifake_Labs Redtron_SE
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This special edition version of the Redtron_400 distinguishes itself by using Taijiguy's samples of a 1973 Mellotron M400S. It offers nine sound types – including a flute, violins, a cello, brass, a combined choir, a string section and woodwinds – and Artifake_Labs says that it's probably its best Mellotron emulation yet.
Hotto Engineering Spring Reverb
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
There's not much going on with the interface here, but the developer says that "a combination of three springs assures a reverb dispersion which is comparable with the real thing". Controls are simple, with just Dry/Wet, Spring Selection, Reverb Time and Gain settings being tweakable.
Noisebud CatchDad
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
CatchDad was created because the developer needed a step sequencer with a real-time sampling function. It enables you to 'catch' up to four different sounds at the press of a button and promises to produce complex rhythmic patterns. A manual is on the way, but for now you're advised just to dive in and experiment.
Camel Audio Alchemy Player
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Now available for free, Alchemy Player comes with a 1GB library of sounds and enables you to load in any SFZ sample library. Sounds can be tweaked using the performance controls and Remix Pads, and you can expand your palette with any of the Alchemy Sound Libraries.
Easytoolz Tauros
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Fans of Moog's Taurus bass synth will appreciate Tauros, as it's designed to emulate it. Each of the two oscillators offers six waveforms and can be tuned over three octaves, while there's a filter section and a reverb. 64 presets should give you plenty of starting points.
DSK Music TechSynth Pro
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This advanced version of TechSynth features two oscillators (each of which can pick from five waveforms), an Amp envelope, a filter, a delay and even a 32-step sequencer. 60 presets are included to show off the instrument's capabilities.
Featuring Urs Heckman's latest synth
Amazona.de Tyrell N6
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Remember the Tyrell synth? Well, it seems that a software version is now available for free. Co-designed by the members of Amazona.de and Zebra creator Urs Heckman, it may or may not be followed by a hardware version, though we suspect you might have to pay for that…
Heptode virtual pedals
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Heptode manufactures two high-end boutique guitar pedals: Deep Crunch and Heavy Tone. The former is a dynamic crunch preamp and the latter a dynamic hi-gain preamp, and the good news is that they're both now available in free plug-in form.
Angular Momentum VST R-Peg
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If your arpeggiation requirements aren't currently being met, give R-Peg a whirl. It's a phrase arpeggiator that offers multiple modes, a groove sequencer and several other features. The developer claims that it can deliver less 'static' results than some of its rivals. It's donationware so pay something if you like it.
FlexibeatzII
Platform/format: PC/standalone Download
It's not the prettiest thing we've ever seen, but FlexibeatzII is a 10-channel step sequencer that promises to be easy to use. It lets you load in your own WAV files and then tweak these as your sequence is playing: it doesn't work as a plug-in, but you can sync it to your DAW.
Thicken up your dubstep sounds
NTS Audio Labs Rev-1 Pro
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This "professional" reverb has just been updated and released as a freeware product for the first time. Features include syncable pre-delay time, Room, Width and Damping controls and high/low-pass filter knobs. The reverb inversion facility, meanwhile, promises to facilitate the creation of different kinds of effects.
Sound + Design Sound Doodle
Platform/format: Mac Download
A curious little application that promises to let you sculpt sounds through the act of doodling. What this actually means is explained in this walkthrough video, but to give you some basic specs, the tools at your disposal include a stereo multitap delay, reverb, a granular synth and a 5-bank comb filter.
ASL SoundLab Dub-Expander
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you like dubstep and easy to use plug-ins, sit up and pay attention. Dub-Expander is designed specifically to add thickness and width to dubstep basslines, leads, pads and atmospheric sounds and features just Size and Mix controls. What could be simpler?
Download an €89 guitar synth for nothing
Keolab Spicy Guitar
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
It's always rather satisfying to be able to download a free plug-in that used to cost money, and that's exactly the opportunity you're being presented with here. Spicy Guitar is a physically modelled acoustic guitar synth that features nine guitars and a strumming engine. It previously retailed for €89 - video demo here.
Sam Harman Twinthesis
Platform/format: Mac Download
This intriguing experimental synth represents an attempt to explore the sound of Twitter. It's capable of both additive and granular synthesis and 'calls' Twitter once every 30 seconds, using a new Tweet to generate sound when it does so. Confusing? Quite possibly, so we'd advise you to watch this video if you want to find out more.
Tekky Synths ZeNeRyC Free
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you like to make psytrance, Tekky Synths thinks that it has just the instrument for you. Once created by the oscillator, the signal runs through a multistate filter and you then have the option of modulating with a pitch LFO. Then, thanks to the four short delays, you can create the Haas effect.
Make Social Network soundtrack-style sounds with The Swarm
The Colorspace Colorful Series synths
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There are four synths in this range: Feeling is a 3-oscillator additive model; Drafter has three drawable oscillators; Serio3 is a 3-oscillator subtractive instrument; and Cloud sports three morphing oscillators. The interfaces are similar across the line, and you can download the whole lot as a bundle.
reFuse Software The Swarm
Platform/format: Mac/standalone Download
Thanks to its Oscar win, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's soundtrack for The Social Network has been receiving some fresh attention recently. The release of this synth is well-timed, then: it emulates Dewnatron's The Swarmatron, a handmade drone synth that was apparently used to make many of the "buzzing clouds" in said soundtrack.
Plektron Vinylizer
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The Vinylizer does what its name implies: processes your audio so that it sounds like it's being played on a damaged old vinyl record. There are adjustable Decenter, Dust and High damage parameters, while it's also possible to set the stop time.
Togu Audio Line TAL-NoiseMaker 3
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
An improved version of the synth that MusicRadar users voted the best free plug-in in the world today. Feature additions in this release include a vintage delay, filter overdrive, full automation support and the inclusion of 128 new Frank "Xenox" Neumann-designed presets as standard.
Keep your money - you can have these plug-ins for nothing
Iliadis Organs
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Iliadis has become something of a specialist when it comes to virtual organ plug-ins, and it's now announced that all of its current range - that's Euthymia Electronic Organ, iBX Tonewheel Organ, iVF Combo Organ, VH-1 and VH-2 - can be downloaded for free. What's more, a new version of the uVF Combo Organ is in development.
Jabberwalky LoSynth
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
When trying to picture this new synth, the developer suggests that you "Imagine rummaging through an abandoned factory and finding this rusted box. This VST has been finely detuned, thrown around a lot, and left to rot for 40 years". Clearly, this isn't quite true, but if you want a vintage-sounding instrument, give it a try.
Lithium Sound Blaster
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
While some synths make great virtue of their versatility, this one is designed to do something very specific: sound like a ray gun. It features an oscillator, ADSR Amp envelope, LFO and ping-pong delay and comes with 16 presets. Oh, and it looks like a ray gun too.
Roberson Audio Synths
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There are now updated versions of Roberson's three classic synth emulations. RA Mowg (pictured) recreates the Minimoog Model D; Oddy-Free is based on the ARP Odyssey Mk II; and Prophanity takes its inspiration from the Sequential Circuits Prophet 5.
Arto Vaarala Kirnu
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
"The best MIDI arpeggiator plug-in on the market?" asks Arto Vaarala. We can't say, but we can tell you that Kirnu gives you a pattern view, numerous different scales, realtime tweaking options, a hold mode and MIDI learn on the majority of its controls.
DSP Trigger Free, Tune and The scrooo
Audiofront DSP Trigger Free
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Like its parent plug-in, this free version of DSP Trigger is designed to process the audio output from drum pads and convert it to MIDI, removing the need for a hardware drum brain. Unlike its parent plug-in, you're restricted to single pad zones and you can only output up to two separate articulations.
EarPlugins Tune
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An ear training plug-in with a difference: this one doesn't teach you to spot specific chords and intervals, but EQ frequency bands. Run it on an audio track and it activates a random frequency band - you have to guess which one. You can also click the different frequency keys to hear what they sound like on your material.
Full Bucket Music The scrooo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Based on a spectral formant synthesis architecture and offering up to 32 voices of polyphony, The scrooo sports a pair of band-limited carrier oscillators and three independent formant generator sections. Two amplifiers, three envelopes and three LFOs are also part of the package.
Six plug-ins to download right now
Audiocation Phase AP1
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Looking more like a logo than a plug-in, Phase AP1 is a phase alignment tool that enables you to adjust the phase relation between audio signals. There's not much to say other than that, really: if you need something to do that job for you, go ahead and download it.
Foo Foo-YC20
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
The YC-20 is a Yamaha combo organ that was introduced in 1970, and this plug-in is designed to emulate its "features, sounds and flaws". It's based on physical modelling and features two main voice sections and a switchable bass section. The Realism control enables you to dial-in the original's imperfections as you wish.
Mucoder Tonespace 2
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Originally developed for KVR's Developer Challenge in 2006, Tonespace is a different kind of musical keyboard that also features a chorder. This new version, which is currently in beta, supports over 50 different grids, 14 scales, 18 keys, more than 30 chord types and in excess of 10 chord voicings.
Tek'it Audio 8Kut
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Designed for DJs and other live performers, this 8-band plug-in enables you to cut frequencies simply by clicking the eight pads. Features include a phase inverter, effect bypass and gain boost. It works in mono or stereo and comes with 32 factory presets.
CFA-Sound FilterGrizzly Lite
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
CFA has just released a new synth called MonoGrizzly, and the FilterGrizzly Lite comprises just that instrument's analogue-modelled low-pass filter. Delivering self-resonance and fuzz drive, this has input and output controls and two peak level meters.
Samsara Cycle Audio DEISK-O
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
With its familiar looking interface and 'wooden' end panels, you almost know what this is going to be without checking the spec: a vintage-style analogue monosynth. There's a single oscillator, LFO, filter and mixer sections and… well, you get the picture.
An EQ and a step sequencer
Voxengo Marvel GEQ
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Voxengo likes to drop the occasional free plug-in into its line-up, and the latest is a linear-phase 16-band graphic EQ that, depending on your host, supports up to eight input/output channels. It's also capable of handling mid/side channel processing and offers internal channel routing options.
Robert W Rose SEQ541
Platform/format: Mac Download
A free MIDI pattern sequencer for OS X, and a very simple one at that. Select a MIDI device to generate a clock and this will output notes in the sequence that you click in. The pattern length can vary from 16 to 64 notes, and note lengths can run from 16ths to whole notes.
Including a monotron-inspired plug-in
vladg/sound Molot
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This compressor promises to deliver an "aggressive hammering sound," which its developer says makes it suitable for rock drums and bass. It can be employed on individual tracks or busses and is kitted out to look like something to look from the USSR military - you can even change the knob labelling into Russian if you want the full effect.
Marvin VST Tromine GT
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you somehow don't yet own a Roland TR-808 drum machine emulation here's another free one to consider. It gives you 16 sounds, nine outputs and support for automation and MIDI control. As for the sound… well, that's 808-esque, obviously…
Vetrixmusic VSTron
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This plug-in was inspired by Korg's monotron and is specifically designed to help you create special FX sounds (lasers, sweeps, bleeps etc). To this end it includes an oscillator, filter and main envelope, while a further two envelopes and two LFOs are supplied for modulation purposes and there are also some built-in effects.
DDMF IIEQ
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This 10-band EQ was previously Windows only but is now available for Mac, too. Bands 1 and 10 are low and high-shelf filters respectively, while all the other bands are peak filters. You can toggle each band on or off by clicking its green button.
Diamond Synths Subliminal
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Designed for creating "rich and vibrant" bass sounds, this two-oscillator synth has drawable envelopes for its amps and LFOs. There's also a wetness option for each oscillator (with wet, intensity and rate knobs) which, when applied, is said to give your bass sound "an intriguing feel". Subliminal is being distributed via a pay-what-you-want system.
Two synths, two effects and a host for them
Tocca-Music VSTplayer
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you need a VST plug-in host for live performance purposes, give this one a try. It supports up to four MIDI keyboards and each project can contain up to eight instruments and three effects. VSTplayer is free, though it'll slow down on startup after 15 days of use unless you make a donation to the developer.
Xen-Arts Xenharmonic FMTS
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A 4-operator FM synth with a difference - namely that it's explicitly designed for anyone who wants to explore "the expressive possibilities of microtonal and xenharmonic music making". To this end, there are various microtuning features, while your sound can be shaped with envelope generators, filters and effects.
Togu Audio Line TAL-Reverb III
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
The successor to TAL-Reverb II is a simple plate reverb plug-in that has an optimised GUI and an improved algorithm. The EQ section has been simplified and there's a meter display. The developer says that the sound is designed to be colourless and free of grains and artefacts.
vescoFX Free Haas Delay
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This v.1.03 update is noteworthy because it adds support for Mac OS X in the form of an AU version. The guts of the plug-in remain the same as before: Free Haas is a simple delay with just a couple of controls; the developer recommends it for those times when "you need a more natural sounding pan effect, more clarity in the centre of your mix, or just an interesting stereo VST effect".
B.Serrano Radium
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
B.Serrano's latest free synth is a 16-voice, 2-oscillator subtractive model that also has FM capabilities. There's a filter (with its own CV sequencer), an LFO, an arpeggiator and an X/Y pad. On the effects front, meanwhile, you'll find auto pan, delay and chorus.
Kickstart your music-making year with these new plug-ins
RS-met EngineersFilter
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Free filter plug-ins aren't exactly few and far between, but the developer says that this particular one happens to allow for extremely steep filtering. It uses "high-order filter design methods that are commonly used in science and engineering," resulting in low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, band-reject, high/low shelving and peak/dip filters of orders up to 20 for the user.
Samsara Cycle Audio VMP1
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
VMP1 stands for Virtual Mono Poly - yes, this synth is both 16-note polyphonic and monophonic. There are four oscillators plus filter, LFO, Envelope Generator, Delay Effect, Portamento and Output Amplifier sections, giving the classically-styled interface a very familiar look.
Elektrostudio Virtual Model Pro
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This monophonic analogue-style synth has two oscillators, an LFO, a filter and an ADS envelope. If you think it looks familiar, that'll be because it's designed to emulate the Moog Prodigy, a 1979 synth that's particularly useful for basslines.
Madrona Labs Aaltoverb
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Madrona has pulled the reverb unit out of its Aalto synth, packaged it up in an Audio Units plug-in and then served it up as a free download. It's not exactly a complex device, having just dry/wet mix and brightness controls, but that'll make it easy to use, and CPU efficiency is also promised.
Xenobioz Lektro
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Another synth, this one creates its sounds via phase distortion, a tone generation method that was pioneered by Casio in the '80s. There are two oscillators, a waveshaper, three LFOs, a randomizer, two ADSRs, a tone controller, a filter and a delay.
Ueberschall Elastik Player 2.0
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
This is the free software that's used to host Ueberschall's Elastik loop libraries and comes with a demo soundbank to get you started. Loop tweaking can be done via the Loopeye interface, while there's now a browser, sequence mode and zplane.development's timestretching algorithm built in, too.
Green Oak Crystal gets a tweak
Mutools MuVerb
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
You may know Mutools from its free or affordable (depending on which version you choose) Mu.Lab DAW, but it's now released this "very nice sounding" reverb plug-in. MuVerb is described as a 'test version' at the moment, so the CPU-use may be a bit high, but more development is planned.
Platinumears Fla4tt3ry 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A second version of the "gentle squashy" bus compressor. This update adds a slightly gentler transfer curve, tweaked attack and release smoothing, a new peak sensing mode and external sidechain inputs. Oh, and although it's a bus compressor, you can use it on channels as well.
Green Oak Crystal 2.5
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
MusicRadar users' second favourite free VST plug-in in the world today doesn't get updated very often, but a recent tweak means that this multi-skilled synth (it supports subtractive, FM, granular and other tone generating methods) is now a 64-bit plug-on both Windows and OS X. There's also a new iOS version, but that's another story…
Five early Christmas presents
PSP Audioware PSP PianoVerb
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
An old freeware favourite, PianoVerb has been re-released to support the latest operating systems (including, for the first time, Mac OS X). It emulates the type of reverb produced by piano strings, using 12 operators and letting you adjust the damping and decay time.
Maffialife V-DJM 2ch
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This 2-channel DJ mixer plug-in was designed specifically for use with Ableton Live but can be hosted by any VST-compatible application. It gives you all the standard DJing controls you'd expect while also boasting four effects. Usefully, all the knobs, sliders and buttons can be mapped to your MIDI controller.
Mildon Studios Wotopolo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Running from the start of December to 3 January, Mildon Studios' Crazy Christmas Promo sees the company offering big discounts on several of its plug-ins. Great news, but what's of even more interest to us is that if you sign up to the company's mailing list you can get the Wotopolo synth for free.
Starplugs DC Terminator
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Another Christmas pressie (note the Santa hat on the GUI), this simple little plug-in is designed to analyse and eliminate DC/subsonic frequencies in real-time when you're mastering. It's not as festive as a set of virtual sleigh bells, then, but it could certainly come in handy.
Sir Elliot Eighteen Band Graphic Equaliser
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If ever there was a 'it does exactly what it says on the tin' plug-in, this is it. Sir Elliot is rounding off a busy year in freeware by bringing you this EQ unit, which is designed specifically for use on midrange frequencies.
Vintage outboard gear in your DAW
Plektron Comp4
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A 4-band compressor that can operate either in the traditional way or Comp4's side-chaining mode. You get a Pre-gain/Gain control and analogue-style meter for each band and a mix control for parallel compression. Plektron says that Comp4 is suitable for use on all types of material and either on individual channels or the master channel.
Acustica AcquaVox
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download
This vintage-style preamp is powered by Acustica's Nebula technology and is designed to add warmth to the likes of guitar and drum tracks. The developer says that we can look forward to more plug-ins derived from Nebula in the future.
LePou LeCab 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This successor to LeCab (you guessed that, right?) is an Impulse Response loader that's specifically designed to emulate guitar and bass cabs (longer Impulses can be loaded but they'll be truncated). We should also tell you that LePou's LeCto amp sim is now available in Mac format.
ZionDSP Lil'Plug
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
We're guessing that you need a bit of warming up at the moment, but spare a thought for your music, too. Lil'Plug gives you subtle drive combined with some "smooth EQ", and there's also an Overdrive setting should you wish to take things a bit further. Low and High Boost buttons are onboard too.
Phoenixinflight Optron 3A/Solid4010
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple of new plug-ins that will look strangely familiar to anyone with a passing knowledge of classic studio gear. The Optron 3A (pictured) is an opto-style compressor, while the Solid4010 is a 4-band EQ channel. We'll leave you to decide where the inspiration for these two units came from…
Necromare Broken Toy
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This sample-based instrument came about when the developer circuit-bent an old toy and decided that he wanted to share the result of his tinkering with the wider freeware loving world. Necromare has a few other weird and wonderful VST instruments on its site, too, so check 'em out.
A Rhodes piano and new effects
4Front Technologies 4Front Rhode
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Everyone needs a decent Rhodes electric piano plug-in in their sonic locker: this one (which was previously known as 4Front Rhode Pro) is synthesis- rather than sample-based and also offers 'gentle overdrive'. What's more, the developer confidently states that "this module will never overload CPU. It will never stick notes, and never interrupt the sound during live performances".
Presetexchange Xhip effects
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This effects collection has just got three new additions: reverb, quantizer and limiter. There are also new features for the other plug-ins, including new knob graphics, more accurate VU meters and an improved phaser.
An audio player, multi-effects and a filter
CSR Labs vstPlayer
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A simple plug-in with one simple purpose: to play back audio files. The supported format list is as follows: WAV, AIFF, BWF, FLAC and OGG. You can expect compatibility with MP3, AAC and M4A files in the future. That's about all there is to say really, aside from the fact that there's playlist functionality and a play/pause button.
Acustica Audio Nebula3 Free
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This cutdown version of Nebula3 Pro, a multi-effects unit that takes a sample-based approach to emulating classic outboard EQs, compressors, reverbs, phasers and flangers, is now Mac-compatible. You get "a large library of included presets" that are designed to add "the warmth of analogue to your digital mixes".
Togu Audio Line TAL-Filter-2
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
A second outing for TAL's host-synced filter module which brings with it a graphical editor and four oversampled filters from the TAL-NoiseMaker synth. A range of filter types is included and you can modulate both pan and volume. Suggested uses are as a tremolo or trance gate effect, while rhythmic sounds can be panned to add interest.
A double helping of instruments and effects
Noisebud Binvert
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you make a lot of bass-heavy music and find that the different bass sounds end up cancelling each other out in your mixes, Binvert might be able to help. It works by splitting the signal into two bands and adding a phase invert for both, allowing you to invert the polarity of the two bands independently.
WOK Blip1000
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Touchable step sequencer apps are all over the iPad, but this one is for Windows touchscreen PCs. You can create mono or polyphonic sequences of up to eight steps and the MIDI output means that you can use any synth as the sound source. You can download Blip1000 for free, though the developer suggests that you make a donation if you like it.
Fsynthz Fuzziest Organ Evar
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This feisty organ is designed for anyone who wants to play heavily distorted riffs, chords and solos. Using a sound generation method known as wave draw synthesis (you draw the waveform) rather than the usual drawbars, it promises to be an organ that really cuts through.
Variety Of Sound NastyDLA
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
We mentioned that NastyDLA was on its way in our last round-up, and now it's here. It's a chorus/echo effect that's said to introduce authentic signal patch colouration, and also boasts tape delay style feedback and saturation.
Audiocation Equalizer AQ1
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Given its name, it probably won't surprise you to learn that AQ1 is an EQ unit - a parametric one that promises to be low on CPU usage. There's a graphical display, and separate controls enable you to adjust the input and output levels independently.
A trio of effects plug-ins
LePou LeCto
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It's rare for more than a couple of weeks to go by without a new free guitar amp sim joining the freeware ranks: this one was inspired by a piece of American modern high gain hardware. It has two channels, each of which offers three modes, and all the appropriate controls.
Thomas Mundt LoundMax 1.09
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
An update rather than an all-new plug-in, but Mac compatibility is one of the things that's been added to this lookahead brickwall loudness maximizer plug-in, so we thought you'd be interested. There's also an improved limiter algorithm and improved release curve at high compression levels.
Sir Elliot Peak Limiter
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Sir Elliot's latest freebie does exactly what its name suggests, and is described as "simplistic yet useful". Its developer also says that "its sole purpose is to prevent overshoot, which is common with high dynamic music without the artefacts of a compressor".
Two synths and a compressor
Robot Planet BattleComp Vintage VST compressor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
More vintage compression fun: this model also has a sidechain highpass filter and EQ, tube emulation and a soft clipping circuit. You can download the plug-in for free, though the developer suggests that you make a donation if you like it.
Fsynthz.com 15E
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It looks less like a synth than it does a tray full of lozenges, but this is indeed a sound-making instrument. We're not going to attempt to explain how it works, but the fact that there are tooltips for each control should mean that you get plenty of help when you're using it.
16tone Vogue MK2 1.3
Platform/format: Mac Download
This isn't new, but it's something for Mac users to try and it's just been updated. Vogue MK2 is billed as a microtonal synth (it's compatible with 16tone's Max Magic Microtuner) and version 1.3 adds a stereo reverb unit.
IK's SampleTank Free is back
IK Multimedia SampleTank Free
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
IK has not only revived SampleTank Free, it's improved it. It now offers the full functionality of the SampleTank 2.5 engine and comes with a 500MB sound library that delivers 200 sounds. You can also import your own samples and there's compatibility with the SampleTank expansions. And yes - it works on the Mac!
Sonimus SonEQ 1.1
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This may be just a point release update, but one of the things that it adds is Mac support, so we're happy to take it. SonEQ is a 3-band EQ (bass, middle and treble) that also sports its own preamp section. The GUI has been changed for this version, and bugs have been fixed.
CutterMusic Revitar 2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Previously available for $69, CutterMusic has now made this virtual guitar instrument available for free (you can also download the source code). Its physical modelling engine is said to be capable of emulating a wide range of guitars, and features Pick, String and Body components.
Venusonfurs Xage
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is a sequenced low-pass filter that tweaks the cutoff and resonance in cycles of eight steps. You can adjust the tempo, and a wetness knob is also supplied. The tempo can be synced to host, and there's also a randomise option.
acid.milch&honig Acid Rack 2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
acid.milch&honig has updated its virtual analogue synth, claiming that it's been "completely reworked". It comes with a couple of oscillators, a multimode filter, three envelopes, two LFOs, a host-synced arpeggiator and two 'random' generators. The free version is limited to five voices of polyphony: the full one costs $25.
Soundhack +phasor
Platform/format: Mac/VST Download
You wait weeks for a single new piece of free Mac music software, and then… well, you know the rest. Believe it people: +phasor is a phase shifter with a quirky little interface. On the downside, it's currently VST only, though AU/RTAS and Windows versions are said to be in the pipeline.
Retro-leaning effects and a drum machine
whiteLABEL bolsterisers
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Described, curiously, as a set of "naïve dynamics plug-ins", this new collection features a softknee RMS compressor, hardknee peak compressor, hardknee booster, softknee booster and side-channel hybrid. If you want them in stereo you'll have to pay £15 each, but the mono versions are free.
Bayen AREX 2011
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This emulation of Yamaha's '80s-era RX11 drum machine features 16 pads, 29 samples and 12 individual/group outputs. It's 16-part multitimbral and comes with RX11 MIDI swing templates and 55 demo patterns. Did we mention that it looks a lot like the original hardware too?
WOK TenC and 100CC
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Two more tasty morsels from WOK, both of which were inspired by 10cc. Just one knob is all you need to create "deep ambient spaces and choirs": TenC is designed for chorus, while 100CC gives you chorus ambience sounds. If you're 'not in love' with these plug-ins soon, we'd be very surprised. Sorry.
WOK SimpArp
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The clue, as is so often the case, is in the title. This is a simple arpeggiator that can be used with your synths and offers such features as host sync, shuffle and adjustable note length/velocity. WOK will be releasing a more sophisticated dual-arpeggiator plug-in, D-ARP, soon.
A Benny Benassi bass synth and much more
Plektron IrCab
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This potentially useful freebie can host the many Impulse Responses (in WAV format) that are also freely available for download from the internet, potentially giving you access to a massive range of sounds (both of 'spaces' and classic bits of gear). It's available in mono and stereo versions.
Platinumears Fl4tt3ry
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Fl4tt3ry is one of those plug-ins that's inspired by rather than modelled on a classic piece of gear - specifically, a nameless compressor. Its processing is described as "gentle" and "squashy" (and also flattering, presumably) and is intended primarily for use on busses. That said, you can try it on individual channels, too.
Fsynthz Sandra
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Low resonant sweeps and drones are this synth's stock in trade, though thick polysynth chords, leads and basses are also claimed to be within its capabilities. There are various sound-shaping options, and tooltips should ensure that features are explained as you work.
NTS Audio Labs Benassi Bass
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This might just be the first free synth to be based on (and named after) the sound of a specific artist: its sole purpose appears to be to give you the Benny Benassi bass sound. To this end, there are two sine/saw oscillators, a double saw oscillator, a resonant filter, reverb and a glide option. What's more, 32 presets are included.
Prodyon Phenome
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An 8-layer/8-part multitimbral SoundFont player that gives you typical synth-like features such as filters, an ADSR envelope and arpeggiators. You can make individual settings for each layer (MIDI channel, volume, pan, mute etc) and there's full MIDI Learn functionality.
Tekky Synths VoCoGaTe Free
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It may have been originally designed to process vocal samples with its pitch shifting and gating abilities, but Tekky Synths says that VoCoGaTe's purpose now is to help you create "infinite percussion variations". This free version (the full one costs €30) has no main detuner, no FX and only one active patch but is properly functional.
DSK Overture
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
DSK is attempting to put an orchestra in your DAW with this one: there are 40 symphonic instruments and a drum kit. The plug-in has a four-layer architecture; layers can be stacked or sent to different MIDI channels. A range of sound-shaping options is available to each layer.
Two new synths vie for attention
GTG Synths NR2010
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The developer says that this, his "personal workhorse synth," was built for personal use but is now being made available to everybody. It's an analogue-style polysynth with a 24dB filter, envelopes and modulation effects.
Necromare Music Polyslop
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is Necromare's first instrument - full marks for choosing such an excellent name for it. It's a simple synth that's designed to emulate vintage Arp/Moog sounds, though the developer isn't making any great claims for it, saying that it was made "as more of a test than anything else".
Brickwall limiting, EQ, SoundFont playing… and a bongo
A.O.M. Invisible Limiter
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A simple proposition, this: The Invisible Limiter is a transparent look-ahead brickwall limiter with automatic attack/release time optimisation. It's said that the plug-in's limiting algorithm minimises the difference between the original and limited materials.
Mildon Studio Optobongo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you're lacking a go-to bongo plug-in, here's a free option that varies the location and intensity of the hit each time you trigger it. It's based on "an authentic cowhide bongo made in the mountain province of Benguet, Philippines," apparently, with the developer also saying that "if you're making the soundtrack for the next Pocahontas sequel, maybe this can come in handy".
DSK Music DSK SF2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The SoundFont format remains surprisingly popular, so much so that DSK has considered it worthwhile upgrading its SoundFont player to version 2. This adds a portamento time control, filter amp envelope, delay and a "redistributed GUI".
Sir Elliot Five-Band Graphic Equaliser
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This simple graphic EQ was inspired by Sir Elliot's old BSR equaliser - having fewer bands reduces the chance of having an overly processed mix, he reckons. It's designed for mixing and mastering. You can see and hear if for yourself if you watch this video.
Synths, a drum machine, a compressor and a 'detuner'
Loop&Sound Eternity
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Each of this synth's two oscillators can draw on a library of around 140 waveforms and operate in Single/Dual/Fat/Ultrafat modes. There's also the 'custom randomisation' feature to tell you about, which can be assigned to any knob and promises to aid the speedy generation of new sounds. You'll have to register on the website to download this one.
Wok dTUNE
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
dTUNE works by adding a pair of detuned voices to the audio signal that you feed it, thus fattening it up. Simply set the amount of detuning, stereo spread and mix level and away you go. The full version costs €9, but if you can live with a nag screen and without the option to save presets, you can have dTUNE for free.
acid.milch&honig Stylobox
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
One look at the GUI for this one should be enough to let you know which buzzy, portable instrument it emulates. Let's put it this way: if Rolf Harris has a DAW, he'll probably be interested. Stylobox is donationware, so put something in the pot if you're going to use it.
acid.milch&honig Transistor Drums 2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The second version of this vintage-style drum machine makes some changes to the way the drum sounds are generated. The kick is virtual analogue rather than sampled; the snare an analogue/sample mix rather than being just sampled; and the clap granular sampled rather than just sampled. Again, Transistor Drums 2.0 is donationware.
Audiocation AC1 Compressor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Yet another compressor, this one makes the not unusual claim to be low on CPU usage but high on sound quality. Choose your ratio, make tweaks using the Attack, Release, Threshold, Softknee and Output Gain controls, and check signal levels in the analogue-style meter.
Synths, a drum sampler and effects
H G Fortune Alphatron Basic
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Even the developer admits that this is "just a simple VA synthesizer", but its trick is that the third oscillator uses digital waves. This means that you can produce tones other than typical analogue ones, and there's also a step sequencer. This free version has some limitations - upgrade to the Pro edition for €29 to see them removed.
Fsynth Clavidium
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This additive synth certainly isn't a looker but its developer reckons that it offers "great sound" and low CPU consumption. What's more, the distortion is described as state-of-the-art. Originally designed for producing harpsichord and Clavinet sounds, its potential sound palette actually promises to be rather more wide-ranging.
Melda Production MFreqShifter
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
"An extremely versatile frequency shifter which, unlike pitch-shifters, doesn't keep harmonic relationships and can provide everything from mild stereo expansion to complete destruction." That's what Melda Production has to say about MFreqShifter, and if you want to upgrade to the Pro version, you can do so for €30.
Hello Robot Rocket Punch and Bit Box
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Hello Robot are actually a band that likes "video game music, lo-fi, 8-bit, glitch and noise". The two plug-ins they've developed fit their personality: Rocket Punch is a synth with adjustable bit-rate, while Bit Box is an 8-bit drum sampler that comes with over 500 video game chip sounds.
Mildon Studios Vocal Spread
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Simplicity is the watchword here: this plug-in is designed to enhance your vocals' stereo spread, making them cut through the mix and sound wider. It can work on instrumental parts, too, and tweaks are made using Body and Spread controls.
Three virtual guitars, a synth and a MIDI note randomiser
DSK Music DSK Guitars
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The name says it all really: three separate plug-ins that emulate acoustic, steel and nylon guitars. A very similar GUI is used on each of them, and keeps things simple by presenting you with just ADSR and level controls.
DSK Music TechSynth
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
DSK has been busy, for as well as releasing those three virtual guitars, it's given us this two oscillator synth. Each of these can choose from five waveforms, and you've also got a filter, amp envelope and delay effect. 60 presets are included, so there are plenty of sonic starting points.
SyS Audioresearch n0t0mizor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
n0t0mizor gives you a simple way of generating randomised MIDI notes, though you can define certain parameters yourself. It doesn't affect any MIDI information other than pitch, and its output can either be used inside your DAW or sent to an external instrument.
A polysynth and a guitar amp/FX range
Tactile Sounds TS-Substance
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
If you were asked to come up with a list of things that you'd like to see in a new free soft synth, simplicity, flexibility and (good) sound quality would probably be on it. This is what Substance promises: it was inspired by the classic analogue polysynths of the past and has two oscillator sections, two LFOs, two envelopes and two filters.
AuraPlug Freetortion Series
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
OK, it's not new, but Mac users should be aware that Auraplug's Freetortion Series, which contains six guitarist-friendly amp/FX plug-ins, has just been ported to OS X. The only stipulation is that you'll need an Intel-based machine to run them.
TAL's new synth revealed, and a drone
Togu Audio Line TAL-NoiseMaker
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
We previewed this one last week, and now it's available. It's an improved version of the already excellent TAL-Elek7ro, but comes with a new synth engine and an effects section with reverb, chorus and a bit crusher. Could this make a late push for the title of best free VST plug-in in the world today?
Wok Dronos
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A virtual analogue synth that specialises in creating drones might not seem too appealing, but Wok says that Dronos is capable of producing "a warm, ever-evolving sound which remains tonally playable". The free version is monophonic and has a nag-screen.
Compression, a comb filter and a teaser from TAL
Boomplug BoomComb
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Seemingly Boomplug's first plug-in, this is a MIDI-controllable comb filter. The delay time is in Hz, and can be set by pressing MIDI keys or 'bent' using the pitch wheel, which effectively means that it can be played like an instrument. There are GUI and non-GUI versions available: you'll have to use the latter if you're running Windows XP.
Plektron WTComp
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Fancy some free analogue tube-style compression? That's what WT Comp promises, and Plektron has kept things simple on the interface. Although it says that "the internal structure is very advanced," all you have to do in terms of tweaking is adjust the Warm (compression) level to taste.
Togu Audio Line NoiseMaker
Platform/format: TBC, Info
Togu Audio Line is one of our favourite freeware developers, so we thought we'd like to know that it has a new synth on the way that goes by the name of NoiseMaker. There are no specs yet, but you can hear and (sort of) see it in action in this strange preview video.
Reverb and a brass-friendly EQ
Sir Elliot Brass Instrument Equaliser
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
It's rare to find an EQ that's so explicitly designed for use on one group of instruments, but yes, this one really is said to be made for use "solely" on trombone, saxophone, trumpet and other brass parts. If you want to hear it in action, check out the videos here and here.
DUY Z-Room
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS, MAS Download
Previously charged-for (we think), this cross-platform reverb plug-in can now be yours for nothing. The developer believes that "high quality density and diffusion provide unparalleled sound quality," and there are 50 presets. You'll have to fill in a registration form to get the download, but that's the only price to pay. Note that the PC version is RTAS only.
Nine effects, a synth and a Mac update
WOK Simprev
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The latest freebie to be cooked up by WOK (do you see what we've done there?) is a simple reverb plug-in. And we really do mean simple: just Time, Damp and Mix controls are included, along with a chunky Bypass button. You'll be nagged for a donation until you make one, but Simprev is fully functional.
J1000 plug-ins
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There are four EQs in this new range from J1000: Alpha (for post production); Beta (for mixing); Gamma (for mastering); and Delta (a mixing EQ "with a twist"). Developer Jovan Iljadica says of his plug-ins: "They are just regular equalizers made according to my ideas of how should they look and react".
Minimal System Contakt
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There are two oscillators in this synth, each of which can choose from five waveforms. The oscillators can be mixed, while there are also delay, filter and reverb modules and a built-in oscilloscope.
WOK Simpshi
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
WOK has also served up (you see what we've done there again?) this pitch shifting effect, which is designed "mainly for non-percussive material". Before you get too excited, though, bear in mind that the developer says: "it is the result of some testing and experimenting, so don't expect high quality results". Well, at least he's honest.
Sir Elliot Little Black Box and LRC-II
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple of compressors from this knight of the free software realm. Little Black Box is a low dynamics offering that's said to be appropriate for rock music production, while LRC-II promises to be suitable for use on jazz and dance material.
Homegrown Sounds Harmonic Enhancer
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Built by the developer for personal use but now available to all of us, Harmonic Exciter enables you to add harmonic distortion at around 10k and 100hz. The idea is that you can use it to brighten up dull audio, particularly the top end.
Martinic Combo Model V
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
OK, it's not strictly a new plug-in, but it's been a bit of a PC-fest over the past few weeks (OK, a lot of a PC-fest) so Mac users will be pleased to learn that the Combo Model V organ is now OS X-compatible too.
A classic Korg synth emulated and more effects
Full Bucket Music Mono/Fury
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Korg's Mono/Poly was a big hit among synth heads in the early '80s, and that's the instrument that inspired the creation of this one. It promises to offer "close emulation of behaviour and all controls," and the developer also reckons that it's light on CPU usage.
eaReckon FREE87 series
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Not just a new free plug-in, but a new series of free plug-ins. The FREE87 range currently contains a compressor with integrated brickwall limiter, a gate, a 1-band parametric EQ and a brickwall limiter, and all have very simple interfaces.
(Via KVR Audio)
Delay/echo, a synth and something for Guitar Heroes
Minimal System Instruments HandMade Echo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This "boutique delay/echo unit" is designed to emulate the sound of classic hardware models. The controls are simple - just feedback, delay and dry/wet knobs and a tempo sync button - so it'll appeal to anyone who wants a delay effect that doesn't require a lot of tweaking.
Mike Norrish Armchair Guitarist 1.5
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This plug-in, which was originally created for KVR's Developer Challenge 2009, enables you to use your video game guitar controller (one that's DirectInput compatible) as a MIDI controller for your DAW. This update fixes various issues and adds a couple of new features.
Lday Athmonova2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Yet another virtual analogue synth for the pile: this one gives you an oscillator, filter, LFO, three envelopes and overdrive/distortion, delay and stereo widening effects. As such, it doesn't really do much more than a hundred other synths, but give it a try and see how it fits.
(Via KVR Audio)
A bumper round-up of plug-ins
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-52/combov-460-100.jpg
Martinic Combo Model V
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Drawbar organ emulations seem to be disproportionately common in the land of free plug-ins - this latest offering is modelled on a "well-known combo organ from the '60s". As well as the organ emulation, there's also a vibrato unit with adjustable speed and depth.
Martin Eastwood Audio Mverb
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
This open-source reverb is based on "the figure-of-eight reverb structure suggested by Dattarro, which uses a bank of all-pass filters to smear the phase followed by a loop of multi tap delay lines that feedback into themselves to create echoes". Eastwood has also added another delay and a multitap delay to act as predelay and early reflections.
Pluggotic Squosc and Footile
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A couple of quirky effects plug-ins from Pluggotic with suitably offbeat names. Squosc is a seemingly unpredictable compositional aid that features constantly running oscillators that are modulated by an envelope follower, while Footile is based on a serial multi-FX design. The plug-ins come with presets that are described as "horrible" and "unsuccessful" respectively.
g200kg RoVee
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This cutdown version of g200kg's KeroVee (which has just been updated) is a basic voice-changing plug-in. It enables you to make a male voice sound female and vice versa. You can also add a robotic-style effect into the mix.
Pianovintage 1984
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A traditional-looking synth that gives you a pair of oscillators and filter and envelope sections. There are chorus and delay effects, too. You might be put off by the fact that only eight presets are supplied, but this is a simple looking instrument so programming your own shouldn't be too difficult.
Saltine Hotel S.O.A.P
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Designed with the forthcoming FreePlayer guitar effects controller in mind, this pitch bending effect (the acronym stands for Son Of A Pitch) is said to be suitable for use as a virtual whammy bar and for more extreme pitch bend tasks. The dead zone control enables you to adjust the pitch response to suit your playing style.
Mike O Argotlunar
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This real-time granulator effect is capable of playing up to 20 grains simultaneously, with each grain having individually adjustable delay, amplitude, panning, duration, filter, pitch and glissando settings. It's open-source, and the developer is currently seeking help in creating a Mac version.
Iliadis Euthymia Electronic Organ 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
What was it we said about organs being ripe for emulation by freeware software developers? Here's the second version of Euthymia's Electronic Organ, a Hammond clone that now offers improved percussion and key click, a new vibrato/chorus unit that's delay adjustable, overdrive and more drawbars for the pedals.
(Via KVR Audio)
Two more FX processors
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-music-software-51/ceres-460-100.jpg
B. Serrano Ceres
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Ceres might look like a synthesizer (and B. Serrano says that it works a little like one, too), but it's actually a filter effect: low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, notch and peak types are on offer. There's also an envelope, two bpm-syncable LFOs and an 8-step sequencer.
Weldroid Courvoisier
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
No, it's not the name of a little-known character from the Star Wars universe: Weldroid Courvoisier is actually a "single-band universal dynamics processor with adaptive attack and release algorithms optimised for complex program material (mixes and submixes)".
(Via KVR Audio)
A trio of synths and a filter bank
Wok Formantbank
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
12 filter bands are included here, each of which has its own volume fader. There's also a Formant knob that enables you to adjust all their frequencies together. You'll find a Resonance knob, too, while it's also possible to blend the filtered and original signals (from 0% to 100%).
Tek'it Audio Genobazz
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This simple but classy-looking monophonic synth is designed, as its name almost suggests, for "all your bass needs". The oscillator can select from eight waveforms, there are six filter types, and you get 32 factory presets. There's full MIDI automation and MIDI learn on all parameters.
Full Bucket Music The blooo
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Behind the preposterous name lies something pretty straightforward: a polyphonic subtractive synth in the classic mould. There are a couple of oscillators (each of which can choose from four waveforms), a white noise generator, two multimode filters, three envelopes and three LFOs.
Saltline Ichi 2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
The synths just keep on coming this week: here's another subtractive offering that features two sound generators, each of which boasts two oscillators, a state variable filter and a delay. There's also a modulation matrix, and the developer suggests that it's good for producing a wide range of different sounds.
(Via KVR Audio)
Distortion, phasing and pitch shifting effects and a synth
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-49/4bandshifter-460-100.jpg
Bitterspring 4 Band Shifter
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
An open-source offering that "can scale (shift) independently the pitch of four adjacent, user-definable frequency bands". As well as pitch shifting knobs, each band also has one to adjust its volume, while you can set the bands' end points (and, consequently, start points) too.
MZK Media Technologies Distortion M Plus
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is a multiband distortion plug-in that enables you to apply different amounts of distortion to different frequency zones. It can also be used just as an EQ section and, by combining the standard and multiband distortions, as a dual-stage effect.
WOK Xphaser LE
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This one features two phasers, each of which has a slightly different sound. The two can be routed in series or parallel, and each has panorama and volume controls. This is a free version of the full Xphaser, which adds host sync and manual sweep features and costs €11.
The Chip Collection SabaTwoTiga VST
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Synths don't get much simpler than this one. Tones can be selected with a 4-voice knob, 2-way switches are used to modify the sound and you get basic filter controls. SabaTwoTiga is said to be suitable for creating "powerful electronic leads" and is described as "beefy and musical".
Two compressor plug-ins and a filter
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-48/niveaufilter-460-100.jpg
Elysia niveau filter
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
You may be familiar with Elysia's Mpressor, a powerful and flexible compressor plug-in. Now the Mpressor's niveau filter can be yours for free: this is designed to change the proportions between high and low frequencies, and can "Add punch to muffled snares, reduce the harshness from active pickups, and create some wonderful dub and lo-fi sounds".
Variety of Sound NastyVCS
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Said to be inspired by the smooth dynamic and tone shaping capabilities of some high-end mixing consoles and channel strips, this is an opto-electric style compression unit. The developer reckons that it "offers everything you need to shape your channel's dynamics and tone".
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-48/sirelliot-four-stage-530-100.jpg
Sir Elliot Four Stage Compressor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is effectively four compressors in one plug-in, with each having access to the same Threshold, Ratio, Attack and Release controls. Just select the one you want to tweak by clicking A, B, C or D. If you want to see it in action, check out Sir Elliot's developer's 'bench test' video.
Synths, drums and an oscilloscope
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-47/logana-460-100.jpg
SAR VSTs Logana
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
A rather fine-looking freebie from SAR, Logana uses a physical modelling engine to emulate analogue-style sounds. It's got three oscillators, a noise generator, a mod matrix and mod envelope, an LFO, a low-pass filter, an amplitude envelope and overdrive distortion.
Tekky Synths THriCe
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Although the full version of THriCe costs €30, there's also a free iteration that has most of its features (only filter modulation by the 3 StepSeq LFOs is missing). What we're dealing with here is a 3-oscillator synth, with each oscillator having its own multiband filter. There's also an internal sequencer and an FX section.
Tactile Sounds TS-808
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
TS-808 is - wait for it - an emulation of the Roland TR-808 drum machine (you got the subtle hint didn't you?). As you probably know, it isn't the first, but Tactile Sounds points out that this is a proper synth rather than a sampler, and that you have more sound-shaping controls than on the original hardware. You've got eight outputs to play with, too.
Betabugs Oszillos Mega Scope
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
When the time comes to start fine-tuning your mix, Oszillos Mega Scope might be able to help you out. It's a BPM-synced oscilloscope with support for multiple inputs. Waveforms can be displayed separately or as one coloured waveform.
(Via KVR Audio)
Waveshapers, a piano sympathetic resonance generator, an additive synth and a pitch shifter
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-46/extractor-460-100.jpg
miniSoftMusik Extractor
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This additive synth offers four oscillators that can be used simultaneously, while there's also a morph function. Other features include a multimode filter, flexible tone distortion and a step sequencer (for note, attack and decay envelope). A chorus is onboard too. You can check out a video demo here.
Sound Magic Piano SR
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
You'll find quite a few sampled piano libraries that have their own sympathetic resonance parameter, but if yours doesn't, this plug-in can fill the gap. It does its work based on an incoming MIDI signal via physical modelling, and promises to give your piano sound more colour and make it feel more real.
Exoplug.net X Wave Symmetric Waveshaper
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This waveshaper enables you to create shapes graphically using up to 16 points and comes with two different slope types: curve and stairs. The former is said to be good for overdrive effects, while the latter can do bit reduction. There's a built-in limiter and a Pre Gain knob, too.
pdp7 dot org Waveshaper
Platform/format: Mac/AU Download
Another waveshaper - this one's for Mac users. As you can see from the interface, it's pretty simple: there are just three sliders, and you can choose your shaping function (tanh, sin, atan, foldback and saturate are all options) from a dropdown menu.
b.serrano Red Shift 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This second version of Red Shift may be described as a pitch shifter, but the developer indicates that it can also serve as a delay, phaser and chorus. It comes with a couple of LFOs, a step modulator and a mod matrix.
Audio enhancement, pitch correction and more
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-45/darkmass-300-100.jpg
Theodor Krueger Dark Mass
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
There's something rather charming about plug-ins that come with very few controls and promise to do something general rather than specific. Take Dark Mass, for example: it offers just Enhance and Amount controls, and is said to be an "audio enhancement plug-in" that "makes everything fatter, be it full mixes, drums, trance kicks, bass or solo guitars."
Teragon Audio AUNotes 2.0
Platform/format: Mac/AU Download
This is an Audio Units plug-in that doesn't actually make or process any sound. Instead, AUNotes - which was previously known as Notepad - is designed to let you keep notes within your DAW alongside an arrangement. Changes are saved with the project.
G200Kg KeroVee
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Gone are the days when you had to pay for your pitch correction plug-in: KeroVee is another free offering that features scale buttons and a tuning speed parameter ("maybe robotic if set to '100=MAX'" says the developer). There's a tune-to-MIDI function, too.
Simple VSTs plug-ins
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Five new plug-ins from SimpleVSTs, all with intentionally misspelt names. Uurth is an amp simulator; muun emulates an overdrive pedal; preamp is a guitar pedal simulator; spank is another amp sim; and duuaal a two-channel amp with built-in reverb. All look pretty simple, so give them a whirl and find out how they sound.
Reverb, bitcrushing and frequency shifting FX plus an old hardware synth
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-44/hahaha-cs33-460-100.jpg
Pethu Hahaha CS33 v2.0
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
Another of Pethu's Yamaha clones gets an upgrade; this time, it's the CS33, which builds on the features of the old CS-01. Changes in the new version include a smoother-working GUI, redesigned layout, animated keyboard and more stable performance on multi-core systems.
Togu Audio Line TAL-Reverb II
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
Picking up where the first TAL-Reverb left off, this second version once again features a plate algorithm but adds a subtractive EQ and a stereo input mode. Labels on each control let you know the values you're currently dealing with.
Shuriken BitTest
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download
On the downside, it's ugly as sin, but BitTest is designed to crush audio down to 8-bit and then give you the option to turn off bits (in the top row of the interface) or invert them (in the bottom row) individually.
Valhalla DSP ValhallaFreqEcho MkI
Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download
This plug-in combines a frequency shifter with an analogue-style echo, with the MkI update adding a new GUI, a tempo-synced delay and mouse-over tooltips. The results you can get are said to range from "subtle chorusing and double tracking to barberpole phasing and flanging to endless glissandos and runaway echoes."
(Via KVR Audio)
Effects plug-ins, drum machine and synth offerings
objectImage:Tutorial%20images/Tech/free-software-43/Percumat2-460-100.jpg
HG Fortune Percumat 2
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
As its name suggests, this is a percussion machine rather than a straight drum one. You can use up to six instruments at a time, and there are 512 built-in sounds. Beats can be constructed in the two supplied step sequencers, which offer a number of special features that enable you to create more experimental patterns.
LePou LeGion
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This latest addition to LePou's collection of guitarist-friendly plug-ins is a high-gain preamp. It's not based on any specific hardware model, but the developer says that his aim was to "build a high-gain amp sim that doesn't need any booster in front in order to be tight". There are two channels, each of which has rhythm and lead modes.
Iliadis iSpinner
Platform/format: PC/VST Download
This is another emulation of the classic Leslie rotary speaker, but with what the developer describes as "some differences". You get rotary chorus and adjustable overdrive, while the speed, depth and spread of the rotator itself are all tweakable too.