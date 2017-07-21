The 16 best software samplers in the world today

Capable of everything from realistic instrument recreation to futuristic sound manipulation, the sampler - a digital instrument that allows the user to load in audio recordings (‘samples’) and then play them back at various pitches via MIDI - is arguably the biggest electronic music game-changer of the past 30 years, having defined production trends and even shaped entire genres.

Fundamentally, a sampler is a synthesizer that uses an audio file as its oscillator: load in a segment of audio (a sample), play MIDI notes up and down the keyboard, and the sampler will play back the sample at the desired musical pitch. From here, you can loop, reverse, filter, envelope and modulate the sound via the sampler’s various synthesis-style features.

Early hardware samplers could only store a few seconds-worth of audio - resulting in the primitive sampling techniques heard on plenty of ‘80s and ‘90s tracks - but the modern breed of software equivalents can now manipulate a near-unlimited number of samples in an almost immeasurable number of ways.

For instance, many samplers recreate the nuances of realistic instruments by playing back separate samples across a variety of pitches, velocities or articulations - a process called ‘multisampling’.

Most DAWs come bundled with at least one fully-featured sampler, and there’s also a wealth of commercial and free third-party variants available. In no particular order, here’s our rundown of the best software samplers that are available today.