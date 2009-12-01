The MusicRadar Advent Calendar

Festive greetings! As that bloke down the street with the herd of National Grid-sapping neon reindeer has been attesting every day since what feels like July, it's Xmas time again!

And whilst we swiftly get some digital snow designed to sit deep, crisp and hopefully even atop our MusicRadar logo, we here at Radar Towers are now firmly partaking of the Xmas spirit - to whit, we give you the inaugural MusicRadar Advent Calendar!

What to expect? A new treat everyday! Sometimes a fun picture like Mr Zappa with some appropriate festive linkage. Sometimes a free MP3 or exclusive competition to win tons of freebies to pass off as Xmas presents. Sometimes a link to a regular feature here on Radar only with a festive bent for the time of year. And sometimes an Xmassy video or song that should get you in the mood for the office party of your dreams/nightmares.

But sadly not chocolate. Sorry.

Anyhoo, the fun begins. As the wise Mr Zappa said in his only festive song Xmas Values (from the ever-'challenging' Civilization Phaze III), "I think I can explain about how the pigs' music works".

Actually that was from the track before as Xmas Values is an instrumental as far as we remember but we digress. Plus, it'll be The Pogues and Phil Spector soon. Anyway, get that wine mulled and we'll see you tomorrow!