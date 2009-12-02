In pictures: the Gibson Dusk Tiger guitar

The first concrete details of Gibson’s new Dusk Tiger guitar have finally emerged. After an initial ‘teaser’ press release that declared it to be “the most innovative guitar in the history of music” set blogs and forums ablaze with speculation, the US giant has now announced that the Dusk Tiger will have a limited run of 1000 units, a list price of £2,799, and will start shipping 7 December.

A quick dig through the latest press release reveals the guitar will probably not be the most innovative of all time, but requisite marketing bravado aside, the Dusk Tiger does pack some pretty cool features. Let’s take a look…

UPDATE: Click here for an exclusive first look at the video for the Dusk Tiger with more exclusive video on the way!