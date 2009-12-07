Gibson Dusk Tiger: Watch the new promo video here!

At the precise moment we hit 'Publish' on this article, the Gibson Dusk Tiger guitar launches worldwide. To promote the release of the latest robo-axe, the folks at Gibson have filmed this rather cool video featuring a real Bengal tiger by the name of Ranie, plus run a few promo shots with her (below).

You're not going to argue, are you?



Check out MusicRadar's picture walkthrough of the Dusk Tiger for a feature-by-feature overview of the guitar, and stay tuned for an exclusive video look at Gibson's new beast soon.