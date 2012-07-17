FXpansion releases DCAM Dynamics plug-ins

Image 1 of 4 DCAM ChanComp: click the image for more screenshots. DCAM ChanComp

FXpansion has extended its DCAM brand from the world of synths to dynamics processors.

The new DCAM Dynamics bundle contains four plug-ins: BusComp, ChanComp, EnvShaper and CrossComp. These circuit-modelled processors come together to provide what FXpansion describes as an "all-purpose dynamics toolbox".

FXpansion Introduce DCAM Dynamics July 2012: FXpansion is proud to present a suite of four compression plug-ins. DCAM Dynamics offers a variety of different flavours of high-quality circuit-modelled dynamics processing.

The included plug-ins are perfect for everything from taming tricky transients to heavy, creative sculpting effects and everything in between. Classic console bus compression and channel limiting amp processors are provided alongside a transient shaper and frequency-selective compressor making DCAM Dynamics a great all-purpose dynamics toolbox.

With lovingly modelled bus compression and limiting amplifier circuits, DCAM Dynamics' BusComp and ChanComp provide 2 staples of studio compression distilled into plug-in form.

The EnvShaper plug-in offers envelope-style transient control, allowing you to adjust the attack and sustain portions of complex audio material.

Finally, DCAM CrossComp provides frequency-selective compression. Its high-quality crossover allows you to compress a specific range of the spectrum and mix it back in with the rest of the signal, offering flexible approaches to loudness and dynamic tone sculpting without having to use a complicated multiband processor.

All the DCAM Dynamics processors feature saturation circuits, built-in MIDI learn functionality and a variety of monitoring 'listen' modes. DCAM Dynamics operates at 2x oversampling, with a switchable Hi Def mode for 4x oversampling with extremely high quality results.

Features include:

Circuit-modelled plug-in compression suite

Classic console bus compression

Channel limiting amp compression

Envelope Shaper for transients in complex mixes

Frequency-dependent compression for creative tone sculpting

Saturation circuitry modelling

2x oversampling with 4x Hi Def mode for extremely high quality

Built-in MIDI Learn for plug-in controls

Secondary side-chain input and full MIDI control in compatible hosts

32-bit and 64-bit support

VST, AU and RTAS plug-in formats on Mac OSX 10.6.2 and Windows 7

Pricing and Availability

DCAM Dynamics is available as a download-only product from the FXpansion web shop! Pricing is USD $99.00, EUR €79.00, GBP £69.00 inc VAT where applicable