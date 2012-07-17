FXpansion releases DCAM Dynamics plug-ins

DCAM ChanComp
DCAM BusComp
DCAM CrossComp
DCAM EnvShaper
FXpansion has extended its DCAM brand from the world of synths to dynamics processors.
The new DCAM Dynamics bundle contains four plug-ins: BusComp, ChanComp, EnvShaper and CrossComp. These circuit-modelled processors come together to provide what FXpansion describes as an "all-purpose dynamics toolbox".
Find out more in the video above and the press release below, or on the FXpansion website.
FXpansion DCAM Dynamics press release
FXpansion Introduce DCAM Dynamics July 2012: FXpansion is proud to present a suite of four compression plug-ins. DCAM Dynamics offers a variety of different flavours of high-quality circuit-modelled dynamics processing.
The included plug-ins are perfect for everything from taming tricky transients to heavy, creative sculpting effects and everything in between. Classic console bus compression and channel limiting amp processors are provided alongside a transient shaper and frequency-selective compressor making DCAM Dynamics a great all-purpose dynamics toolbox.
With lovingly modelled bus compression and limiting amplifier circuits, DCAM Dynamics' BusComp and ChanComp provide 2 staples of studio compression distilled into plug-in form.
The EnvShaper plug-in offers envelope-style transient control, allowing you to adjust the attack and sustain portions of complex audio material.
Finally, DCAM CrossComp provides frequency-selective compression. Its high-quality crossover allows you to compress a specific range of the spectrum and mix it back in with the rest of the signal, offering flexible approaches to loudness and dynamic tone sculpting without having to use a complicated multiband processor.
All the DCAM Dynamics processors feature saturation circuits, built-in MIDI learn functionality and a variety of monitoring 'listen' modes. DCAM Dynamics operates at 2x oversampling, with a switchable Hi Def mode for 4x oversampling with extremely high quality results.
Features include:
- Circuit-modelled plug-in compression suite
- Classic console bus compression
- Channel limiting amp compression
- Envelope Shaper for transients in complex mixes
- Frequency-dependent compression for creative tone sculpting
- Saturation circuitry modelling
- 2x oversampling with 4x Hi Def mode for extremely high quality
- Built-in MIDI Learn for plug-in controls
- Secondary side-chain input and full MIDI control in compatible hosts
- 32-bit and 64-bit support
- VST, AU and RTAS plug-in formats on Mac OSX 10.6.2 and Windows 7
Pricing and Availability
DCAM Dynamics is available as a download-only product from the FXpansion web shop! Pricing is USD $99.00, EUR €79.00, GBP £69.00 inc VAT where applicable