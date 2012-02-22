VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 38

It’s been a little while since our last round-up, but we return with a rich harvest of new plug-ins. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that there’s something for pretty much everyone.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.