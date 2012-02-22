VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 38
Back with a bang
It’s been a little while since our last round-up, but we return with a rich harvest of new plug-ins. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that there’s something for pretty much everyone.
Best Service Galaxy X
This ‘convolution synthesizer’ features 15GB of source sounds, all of which can be processed with the 1400 ‘X Files’ - Impulse Responses, in other words. The sounds include playable instruments, effects and loops, while the X Files can be used for “shaping, deepening, morphing or completely mutating”.
Sinevibes Deep
Sinevibes’ latest Audio Unit is designed to create rhythmic filter effects. It offers an envelope sequencer that’s used to modulate the -48 dB/octave low-pass filter and sports multiple shaping and timing options. Use it on instrument parts, beats and any sound that needs a bit more life.
Waves InPhase
InPhase has been made “because shift happens,” say the cheeky scamps at Waves. They’re talking here about phase shift, and this plug-in fixes not only this but also phase alignment. It can carry out other phase manipulation tasks, too, and features high resolution dual waveform displays. The price above is an introductory one.
Melda Production MAutoVolume
A time-saving plug-in that automatically rides the volume of a track to ensure it plays back at a consistent level. You can use it to make vocals stand out, to stabilise bass tracks and more. The price above is an introductory one.
HG Fortune The Tiger Pro
With its four PCM wave oscillators and two aux oscillators, this “versatile and flexible” synth is said to be capable of producing complex, multilayered sounds. There are plenty of modulation options, including a pair of 16-step rhythmic pattern gators. The price above is an introductory one.
MathAudio Auto EQ
This updated and improved version of SonoReplicator (users of that can upgrade for free) is designed to compensate for the imperfections of speakers, headphones and earphones. It can also be used to correct the deficiencies of room acoustics.
Syncersoft Bass Landscapes
Looking like a guitar stompbox, this bass boosting plug-in creates new harmonics, while the low-mid boost can be used to help sit your bass or kickdrum in the mix. You can also turn on tube emulation for a vintage feel.
Sound Magic The One
Possibly taking inspiration from Waves’ OneKnob collection, this simple plug-in features a single dial that can be turned to make your music sound Wetter, Stronger, Brighter or Thicker. There’s also a Crystallizer option for the times when you want to crisp things up.
G-Sonique Mid-Side
Designed to give your tracks space, depth, width and atmosphere, this stereo harmonic generator/vitalizer is billed as an enhanced stereo enhancer and processor. The developer says that it’s useful for both mixing and mastering and is based on brand new technology.
