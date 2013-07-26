eaReckon CM-COMP 87 - FREE VST/AU compressor plugin

CM-COMP 87 is a punchy, pro-quality compressor VST/AU plugin created for CM by DSP dudes eaReckon. The plugin is based on the commercial SD-COMP 87 plugin from eaReckon's ANALOG87 bundle, which hugely impressed us in our review.

It's the perfect partner for our CM-EQUA 87 equaliser plugin, also made by eaReckon! With these two plugins, you have a slick channel strip setup with a killer, analogue-inspired sound.

Here's what you get in CM-COMP 87:

Reactive, punchy, analogue-inspired sound

Slick, easy-to-use interface

Dry/wet knob for instant parallel compression

Integrated output limiter to prevent peaks over 0dB

Responsive VU-style meters for input (stereo), output and gain reduction

Threshold control with activity LED

Ratio (up to 10:1), Attack (0.5ms-50ms) and Release (50ms-2500ms)

Input/output level controls and bypass switch

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

32-/64-bit PC VST

How to get CM-COMP 87 CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download CM-COMP 87 right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like CM-COMP 87, check out eaReckon's other plugins on their website.