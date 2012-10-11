Free EQ plugin from eaReckon, only with Computer Music 184

A great equaliser is an essential part of any producer's arsenal, and Computer Music 184 includes an outstanding one: CM-EQUA 87 from French DSP masters eaReckon.
Grab our digital edition and you could be downloading this professional-quality plug-in in minutes! It's also on the DVD that comes with the print edition.
Here's what you get with CM-EQUA 87:
- 12dB filter, switchable between low- and high-pass modes
- Three bands of parametric EQ
- Powerful gain range, from -24dB to +24dB
- Upper and lower bands switchable to high and low shelf mode
- Built-in output limiter
- Spectral analyser
- 32/64-bit VST/AU for PC/Mac
- Check out this video for more info:
All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video and more