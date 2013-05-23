WaveShaper CM - FREE waveshaping distortion VST/AU effect from Cableguys

Free with Computer Music magazine, WaveShaper CM is a plugin effect that lets you design your own distortion curves and analyse signals with a built-in multi-function oscilloscope! This is an original plugin designed just for CM by coding geniuses Cableguys, and it's for PC/Mac in VST/AU formats.
Here's what you get in WaveShaper CM:
- Online preset sharing system with tons of ready-to-go presets
- Design your own waveshaping curves using soft, hard and sharp points
- Snap to grid and five one-click 'starting point' presets
- Optional input clipping with Analogue and Digital modes
- Dry/Wet blend if input signal and distorted result
- Oscilloscope with input/output visible simultaneously
- Stereo, Left or Right view
- Waveform zoom and freeze
- Oscilloscope syncable by tempo, frequency or MIDI note
- MIDI learn
- 32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST
- 32-/64-bit PC VST
How to get WaveShaper CM:
Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download WaveShaper CM right away.
For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.
If you like WaveShaper CM, check out Cableguys' other plugins on their website, and don't forget to check out our own Curve 2 CM synth, which is another awesome CM-exclusive free plugin.