WaveShaper CM - FREE waveshaping distortion VST/AU effect from Cableguys

Free with Computer Music magazine, WaveShaper CM is a plugin effect that lets you design your own distortion curves and analyse signals with a built-in multi-function oscilloscope! This is an original plugin designed just for CM by coding geniuses Cableguys, and it's for PC/Mac in VST/AU formats.

Here's what you get in WaveShaper CM:

Online preset sharing system with tons of ready-to-go presets

Design your own waveshaping curves using soft, hard and sharp points

Snap to grid and five one-click 'starting point' presets

Optional input clipping with Analogue and Digital modes

Dry/Wet blend if input signal and distorted result

Oscilloscope with input/output visible simultaneously

Stereo, Left or Right view

Waveform zoom and freeze

Oscilloscope syncable by tempo, frequency or MIDI note

MIDI learn

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

32-/64-bit PC VST

How to get WaveShaper CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download WaveShaper CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like WaveShaper CM, check out Cableguys' other plugins on their website, and don't forget to check out our own Curve 2 CM synth, which is another awesome CM-exclusive free plugin.