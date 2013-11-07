Eurydice CM - free VST/AU semimodular multieffect plugin

Create insane edits, FX and fills with with Eurydice CM, a crazy semimodular multieffect plugin built for Computer Music by the mad scientists over at Inear Display.They're responsible for Eurydice CM's bigger brother Eurydice, as well as other creative effects such as Gorgon and BowEcho.

Need a drum edit? Eurydice CM's buffer section can stutter, pitch and reverse your audio. Got a sound that's too tame? Run it through the gritty bitcrusher and DJ-style delay (not found in the full Eurydice CM). Patch these modules together using three LFOs, three mixers and a powerful multiplier for truly mental results.

Features and uses:

Buffer section to stutter, loop, pitch and reverse audio - great for edits and fills

Multimode resonant filter - smoothly morph between four filter types

Crusher section with bit depth, rate reduction and dry/wet mix for retro fuzz

Crazy DJ-style repitching delay for creative tape-style repeating

Three LFOs - use to modulate other parameters or as 'dirty' oscillators

Three Mixer sections to flexibly combine several of the plugin's signals

Multiplier stage for ring modulation-style effects

Semimodular design (including dedicated Patch panel) - route anything into everything!

Versatile assortment of wacky and wild presets

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Eurydice CM:

Get any issue of Computer Music magazine from CM198 onwards and you can download Eurydice CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Eurydice CM, check out Inear Display's full range of super plugins here!