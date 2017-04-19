Get this Issue Now

PUNCH & POWER

Give your tracks a huge dose of impact with our massive guide to shaping heavyweight mixes that hit hard every time.

Over 15 pages with 16 video tutorials, you'll learn…

The sound design secrets behind making tracks punchy from the start

How to tune hits and notes with timing and phase tweaks for extra power

tweaks for extra power Tricks to sculpt impact with compressors, envelopes and transient shapers

How to dial in extra layers of aggressive snare smash

Old-school techniques for getting a heavyweight analogue sound

Clipping and limiting tricks to achieve precise and weighty impact

FREE EQ Plugin from OverTone DSP

Readers of issue 243 get their hands on this four-band analogue-style EQ plugin. AF2-10-CM is a simple-but-effective signal shaper that's ready to rock – tweak four bands up to +/-24dB, choose filter types, resize and zoom the display, and set AF2-10-CM's overall output gain.

Check out how it works in the video below, or read the full spec on our dedicated AF2-10-CM page.

Producer Masterclass: Alex Arnout

Since his debut as one half of broken beat act Da Lunartiktz in the late 90s, Alex Arnout has made a name for himself in the dance scene, and his record label Dogmatik has put out track from big names such as Maya Jane Coles and Dusky.

This issue, we tracked Alex down to his hardware-filled East London studio to watch him make a house track from scratch for your viewing and listening pleasure. Check out part 1 of the video below, hear the track above, and get the rest of Alex's masterclass video only in cm243!

Synthwave: The CM Guide

Put on your aviators and strap in as we guide you through this 80s genre. In this feature, you'll get to grips with sound-design, arrangement and theory tips from artists like Com Truise, TimeCop1983 and College & Electric Youth. Get prepared to trip out retro-style and ride the wave with this in-depth guide to 2017's most ironic genre.

Taking Control

Over these seven pages, we help you bring your hardware into your virtual studio, with this in-depth guide to getting your DAW talking to the outside world.

Whether you're a gear-head with a hardware-filled studio, or you just want to get your iPad incorporated into your setup, we've got you covered with no-nonsense advice on MIDI, SysEx, iOS controller apps, OS hardware setup, CV interfacing and external DAW control!

3GB of Samples

This month, we've donned our best commissioning tuxedos to bring you Orchestral Tension, a 500-strong collection of string, brass and atmospheric stabs, fortes, swells and loops. Elsewhere, we've pulled down 1000 Experimental Soundscapes loops and one-shots from our sample archives, and we've got a sampling of eight Loopmasters packs, with choice cuts lifted (with permission) straight from the soundware merchants' recent releases!

