Free RG-Muted CM plugin from Rob Papen, only with Computer Music 185

Want to add brilliantly funky rhythm guitar to your tracks? Then check out Rob Papen RG-Muted CM - it's exclusive to Computer Music magazine, and you can get it right now with our new issue, CM185.
RG-Muted CM is a special version of Rob Papen's RG virtual instrument for PC and Mac, and it's a powerful rhythm guitar synth for those looking to add funky or rocking guitar grooves to their tracks withoutthe rigmarole of recording actual real-world guitar parts.
Features/specs for RG-Muted CM are:
- Two muted guitar models
- 2x step sequencers
- Swing/shuffle
- Multimode resonant filter with 14 modes
- Three effect slots with 23 effects
- Filter Envelope with Attack, Decay, Sustain, Fade and Release
- 2 free modulation routings
- 33 modulation sources,22 modulation destinations.
- Equalizer with 5 bands at 60Hz, 200Hz, 600Hz, 2000Hz and 8000Hz frequencies.
- Tons of funky presets!
- PC VST (32 and 64-bit), Mac AU and VST (32-bit and 64-bit)
