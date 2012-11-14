Free RG-Muted CM plugin from Rob Papen, only with Computer Music 185

Want to add brilliantly funky rhythm guitar to your tracks? Then check out Rob Papen RG-Muted CM - it's exclusive to Computer Music magazine, and you can get it right now with our new issue, CM185.

RG-Muted CM is a special version of Rob Papen's RG virtual instrument for PC and Mac, and it's a powerful rhythm guitar synth for those looking to add funky or rocking guitar grooves to their tracks withoutthe rigmarole of recording actual real-world guitar parts.

Features/specs for RG-Muted CM are:

Two muted guitar models

2x step sequencers

Swing/shuffle

Multimode resonant filter with 14 modes

Three effect slots with 23 effects

Filter Envelope with Attack, Decay, Sustain, Fade and Release

2 free modulation routings

33 modulation sources,22 modulation destinations.

Equalizer with 5 bands at 60Hz, 200Hz, 600Hz, 2000Hz and 8000Hz frequencies.

Tons of funky presets!

PC VST (32 and 64-bit), Mac AU and VST (32-bit and 64-bit)

Get this slick plug-in right now with the print or digital editions of Computer Music 185

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND

ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION

PRINT EDITION

All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video and more - see downloads FAQ.