More

Free RG-Muted CM plugin from Rob Papen, only with Computer Music 185

By ()

Grab the exclusive RG-Muted CM virtual instrument for PC and Mac now!

Want to add brilliantly funky rhythm guitar to your tracks? Then check out Rob Papen RG-Muted CM - it's exclusive to Computer Music magazine, and you can get it right now with our new issue, CM185.

RG-Muted CM is a special version of Rob Papen's RG virtual instrument for PC and Mac, and it's a powerful rhythm guitar synth for those looking to add funky or rocking guitar grooves to their tracks withoutthe rigmarole of recording actual real-world guitar parts.

Features/specs for RG-Muted CM are:

  • Two muted guitar models
  • 2x step sequencers
  • Swing/shuffle
  • Multimode resonant filter with 14 modes
  • Three effect slots with 23 effects
  • Filter Envelope with Attack, Decay, Sustain, Fade and Release
  • 2 free modulation routings
  • 33 modulation sources,22 modulation destinations.
  • Equalizer with 5 bands at 60Hz, 200Hz, 600Hz, 2000Hz and 8000Hz frequencies.
  • Tons of funky presets!
  • PC VST (32 and 64-bit), Mac AU and VST (32-bit and 64-bit)

Get this slick plug-in right now with the print or digital editions of Computer Music 185

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND
ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION
PRINT EDITION

All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video and more - see downloads FAQ.