AudioRealism ADM CM drum plug-in free with Computer Music 178!

If you like beats, you'll love ADM CM, a special version of AudioRealism's virtual drum machine for PC and Mac, in 32-bit VST/AU formats. It includes an easy to use step sequencer, Roland TR-606 sound emulation, and a library of 250 exclusive CM samples! Check out this video to see it in action:

Here's the feature list:



• Authentic emulation of the classic Roland TR-606 drum machine

• Exclusive built-in bank of 250 CM drum samples

• Roland-style step sequencer (including patterns in various styles)

• Global accent per step, four prescales per pattern

• Flam per step and shuffle per pattern

• 12dB/octave filter with a pattern-programmable envelope

• "Mangler" effect, also programmable via sequencer

• Two MIDI Modes (Pattern and Note)

• Full MIDI CC with learning function

• Import Rebirth patterns and 909 Sysex

• Multi-output (11 individual unprocessed outputs)

• Load your own WAV and AIFF samples into the drum parts

• Master output modes: Clean, Old, Older and Louder

• Optional master output limiter with Soft and Hard modes

• And much more!

It's the perfect software for budding beatmakers and experienced producers alike. You'll find further info and ordering details here.