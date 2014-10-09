Kirnu Cream CM - FREE VST/AU MIDI instrument

Arpeggiators are a lot of fun, and they can be inspirational creative tools, but for the most part, they're pretty limited in scope. If you love experimenting with synth arpeggiators but wished they were more practical and flexible, then prepare to overflow with excitement: Cream CM from Kirnu is an arpeggiator on steroids that helps you create soaring arpeggios, complex chord sequences and funky basslines with ease.

Cream CM is a plugin instrument, but it doesn't generate any sound itself. Rather, it processes the MIDI data it receives and sends it wherever you like. This processing can range from basic arpeggios (cycling through the notes of a chord) to turning a handful of notes into a full-on riffing chord sequence. Programming it is a breeze thanks to its straightforward step sequencer-based interface, but still deep and rewarding, due to the whole host of parameters on offer. Check out the video tutorial above for a taste of the plugin's capabilities.

Features and uses:

Incredibly flexible MIDI performance instrument with an intuitive step-based interface

Create detailed arpeggios, complex chord sequences and genius riffs

Four pattern slots, with each giving you precise control over nine independent pattern controls

Four-step pattern sequencer - cycle through Cream CM's four patterns automatically

Four 'Chord Memory' slots - program and sequence complex chord structures

Global controls for volume, scale, note release and control zone sync

MIDI Learn - assign the plugin's parameters to knobs on your MIDI controller

Break free from traditional piano roll programming and ignite creativity

Plenty of fantastic presets to get you started

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Cream CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 210 (CM210) and you can download Cream CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Cream CM, make sure you check out the full version of Cream on Kirnu's website. This features 12 patterns, 16 chord memory slots, and four tracks that can be used to set up multiple keyzones - all for a bargainous €35. To save even more on the full retail price, keep an eye out for Kirnu's upcoming Christmas 2014 sale. Click here to head to Kirnu's home page.