NAMM 2011: new guitar gear round-up

With the dust finally settled over Anaheim following NAMM 2011, it's a good time to reflect on the new guitar gear we can expect to be getting excited about over the coming year.
You can head over to MusicRadar for a full list of coverage including videos and galleries from the show floor, and scroll down for a selection of our top picks of acoustics, electrics and amps…
Acoustics
Yamaha A-Series electro acoustics
Martin D-45 Authentic, Performing Artists Series additions and Pete Seeger Artist Editions
Taylor Doyle Dykes Signature Model (DDSM)
Takamine mini, classical and limited edition models
Ovation Adamas and Elite models
Guild Standard Series acoustic-electrics
Ibanez Euphoria Steve Vai model
Electrics
Fender Road Worn Player Series and Wayne Kramer Stratocaster
Fender's Telebration anniversary Telecasters
Jackson PC Phil Collen Supreme
Gretsch George Harrison Tribute Duo Jet
Vox Series 22 solid body electrics
Squier Vintage Modified Instruments
Epiphone Nighthawk Custom reissue
Fret-King Black Label Series Jerry Donahue signature electric
ESP Hetfield and Hammett signatures and LTD Slayer-2011 Reign In Blood guitar
Amps
Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30 and Royal Atlantic RA-100
PRS Channel "C" and "H" amps and Recording amp
Blackstar HT-1 head and Series One additions
DigiTech TH-150, Classic-15 and Fusion Combo
Peavey Triple XXX and TransTube Special 212
Vox Night Train 50, TB35C1 and TB35C2, and AC30C2-RD Limited Vintage Red Edition
Fender G-DEC 3 Thirty Blues, Metal and Country amps, '65 Deluxe Reverb FSR and Mustang III, IV and V amps