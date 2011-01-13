NAMM 2011: Peavey unveils Composite Acoustics line

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly debuts the Composite Acoustics line of premium carbon fibre acoustic guitars. Composite Acoustics carbon fibre guitars represent Peavey's commitment to designing and building the most innovative acoustic instruments on the market.

Acquired by Peavey in 2010, Composite Acoustics revolutionised the acoustic guitar market with the introduction of instruments totally built from composite materials featuring stunningly gorgeous weave soundboards. Play any of the guitars in Composite Acoustics' line and you'll be impressed not only with their volume, but also the incredible tonal clarity and chiming sustain.

Carbon fibre allows Composite Acoustics to create a guitar that is more consistent than any other acoustic guitar on the planet—no matter the climate conditions. The nature of carbon fibre produces an instrument that stays in tune longer and never needs adjustment. By varying the carbon fiber material density in different areas of the body, Composite Acoustics instruments are able to achieve an amazing, finely tuned tone that is consistent from instrument to instrument.

Carbon fibre construction and heelless neck joints also allow for instrument shapes not possible with wood. Incredibly strong, these guitars are as much fun to play in a studio or on stage as they are on a mountaintop or by the pool.

Peavey is committed to staying true to the innovative manufacturing process that has made Composite Acoustics guitars legendary. This process entails extensive handcrafting, the proprietary acoustic materials and processes to create individual instrument character, and a labour-intensive multi-stage finishing process. With the direct assistance of the original Composite Acoustics design and development team, Peavey has expanded its existing manufacturing operations in Meridian, Miss., to house a new state-of-the-art facility for the production and finishing of graphite Composite Acoustics guitars.

"The Composite Acoustics guitar line is the biggest leap forward in guitar technology in decades," said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics. "We are thrilled to be able to grow as a company and bring such an innovative product to market, while also achieving our goals of creating and retaining jobs in our U.S. facilities. We are very excited about this new venture."

Peavey will debut three Composite Acoustic models at WNAMM: the GX, the OX and the Cargo. These models feature updates that topped the wish-lists of the Composite Acoustics players community. All models feature an updated and improved neck angle and improved bracing, and the flagship GX model is now offered with a redesigned, narrow-profile neck. These updates add to the already renowned playability of the product line.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peavey

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter