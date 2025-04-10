“Your full-scale companion. Anytime. Anywhere… the perfect companion to your full-size Martin”: Meet the Junior Series, the new small-bodied, travel-friendly acoustic range from Martin

News
By published

Need a travel guitar but don't feel short-scale acoustics feel like toys? Apply within. There's also a bass option too

Martin Jr. Series: this new affordable run from the high-end acoustic brand comprises a range of travel-friendly instruments with a regular 24.9&quot; scale. Here the range is pictured against a green background.
(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Martin has launched the Junior Series, an all-new range of acoustic guitars aimed at the player who might want a compact travel-friendly six-string but might otherwise baulk at the thought of having a smaller scale instrument.

These are definitely not toys. All have a 24.9” scale length. The bodies retain the familiar shape, e.g. the Junior Series D Jr E is recognisably a dreadnought in silhouette, bearing the archetypical Martin guitar profile, but its body is smaller, shrunken, more easily carried around in a the padded gig bag that’s included in the list price.

These are also all stage-ready guitars, with the “E” in each model’s designation a sign that they all ship with Martin’s E-1 onboard electric guitar pickup system with an onboard guitar tuner.

Image 1 of 4
Martin Junior Series D Jr. E
(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

We’ve got some specs that are shared across the board, with Performing Artist Profile necks with High-performance Tapers, Sloped Modern Belly Junior bridges. Necks join the body at the 14th fret, and the FSC certified Richlite fingerboards have rolled edges and faux abalone dot inlays.

Under the hood you have scalloped X-pattern bracing. Satin natural finishes are as standard and, we’re saving the best for last here, these all have all-solid wood builds, and there’s quite a bit of choice on the menu – there’s even a faux relic’d model inspired by the vintage rarities in the Martin Museum.

Image 1 of 2
Martin Junior Series D Jr E StreetLegend Burst
(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Let’s start with that. It’s called the StreetLegend, it has the D Jr E body shape, a distressed Burst finish, and is all solid sapele. The aesthetic is kind of pre-war, like this has been been carried from state to state by some up-and-coming folk artist in the ‘60s.

Martin has given this one some nickel open-gear tuners with ‘butterbean’ buttons. There’s some Brazilian rosewood HPL on the headstock facing.

Martin Junior Series Acoustic Guitars - YouTube Martin Junior Series Acoustic Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

If you like the idea of an all-sapele acoustic – and if we’re subscribing to the conventional wisdom that sapele has a mahogany-esque tone profile, then that idea might be a warmer, more rounded sound – then you have options.

The D Jr E StreetMaster is a similar proposition to the StreetLegend albeit with no relic on the finish. The dark StreetMaster Burst is pristine, and we have satin chrome closed-gear tuners.

Image 1 of 6
Martin Junior Series 000C Jr E StreetMaster
(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

This is also available as a more compact 000 model, and as a cutaway model in the shape of the the 000C Jr E StreetMaster, again, with resplendent with that dark burst, and if you want the cutaway but with the more traditional spruce/sapele pairing, then there’s the 000C Junior E. Clean, classic.

Besides the StreetLegend’s relic job, there’s not that much aesthetic largesse here. Single Ring Faux Abalone rosettes keeps things minimal.

Image 1 of 2
Martin Junior Series 000C Jr E Bass
(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Finally, there’s the 000C Jr E Bass, which has the spruce top, sapele back and sides, and this is the odd one out in a sense as it the 24.9” scale is short for a bass. But then, these are travel guitars. You want to travel light.

The Junior Series is out now, priced from $699. See Martin for more details.

Categories
Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars

"Yes, its small proportions mean it’s somewhat restricted tonally, but forget what it can’t do and concentrate on the areas where it excels.": Gibson L-00 Special review

“I like guitars that don’t just appeal to metal players”: Jackson and Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia team up for the Pro Series LM-87, a shreddable Surfcaster-style electric with a humbucker/P-90 pairing

Teenage Engineering drops knockout update for its EP-133 K.O. II sampler, bringing much-requested features like resampling, song mode and increased polyphony
See more latest
Most Popular
Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II
Teenage Engineering drops knockout update for its EP-133 K.O. II sampler, bringing much-requested features like resampling, song mode and increased polyphony
Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson
“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit
Tobias Forge
“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics
Revox B77 MK III Stereo Tape Recorder
“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder
Glen Matlock and Clem Burke 2023
“Tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship. An amazing man and a friend of the lads”: Sex Pistols dedicate Sydney show to Clem Burke
Fraser T. Smith
Learn production, DJing and songwriting from pros like Fraser T Smith, Carl Cox, Skream and Joe Goddard with Whatclass
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S MK3
Native Instruments’ Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards just added several features that DAWless music producers have been asking for
Trent Reznow and Richie Kotzen composite image
“You're by far the best guy that we've tried. I would love to have you in the band”: So why did Trent Reznor turn down Richie Kotzen for Nine Inch Nails?
Alvin Lucier
Who Wants To Live Forever? The composer still creating music from beyond the grave
Mike and the Mechanics
"The demo had my singing on it. When I played it to the band, the look on their faces said, 'We’re in trouble, boys'": Mike Rutherford and producer Chris Neil remember the making of Mike & The Mechanics' All I Need Is A Miracle