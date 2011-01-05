NAMM 2011: ESP announces LTD Xtone acoustic guitars

Winter NAMM 2011 takes place in Anaheim, California from 13-16 January 2011. Easily the most important event in the music-making industry calendar, the NAMM show brings together all of the major hardware and software manufacturers for a trade-only convention.

Alongside the most exciting and revolutionary new music-making products of 2011 from market leaders like Fender, Gibson, Korg, Roland, Line 6, Peavey, Avid and many more, there will be an array of celebrity appearances and the usual helping of weird and wonderful sights and sounds from the basement.



Guitars:

Orange launches new tube bias technology DIVO

ESP announces LTD Xtone acoustic guitars

ESP unveils LTD Surveyor-4 and Surveyor-5 basses

Fender announces the Wayne Kramer Stratocaster

ESP unveils Metallica's Hetfield and Hammett signature guitars

ESP reveals new Signature, 200 Series and Deluxe models

ESP unveils LTD Slayer-2011 Reign In Blood guitar

T-Rex launches Reptile 2, Twister 2, and Tonebug Sustainer

PREVIEW: The Kemper Profiling Amplifier

PREVIEW: The Kemper Profiling Amplifier explained on video

Korg USA joins forces with Blackstar Amplification for exclusive US distribution

Tech:

Korg Kronos teased in video

M-Audio Venom synth is coming

Apps:

New iOS products from IK Multimedia

Drums:

Mapex launches Raptor direct drive bass drum pedal

Mapex unveils back-supported drum throne

Yamaha announces new GigMaker drum kits

Mapex unleashes Black Panther drum kits

