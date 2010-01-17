Home News NAMM 2010: From The Basement By The MusicRadar team 2010-01-17T21:07:00.16Z Shares Playing MPEG video clips while you rock out has the potential to take guitar porn to the next level Visionary Instruments Video Guitar Prev Page 1 of 11 Next Prev Page 1 of 11 Next Pass your hands through laser beams to make music and you too could look this funky The Beamz Interactive Music System Prev Page 2 of 11 Next Prev Page 2 of 11 Next This is what happens when you leave guitars out in the Californian sun for too long Crazy doubleneck Prev Page 3 of 11 Next Prev Page 3 of 11 Next Now this is one seriously cool looking backline... DAR Amplification Prev Page 4 of 11 Next Prev Page 4 of 11 Next Complete with multi-coloured, programmable LED illumination DAR Forza Quattro Prev Page 5 of 11 Next Prev Page 5 of 11 Next The amp even has DMX inputs so you can hook it up to a pro lighting desk Forza Quattro rear panel Prev Page 6 of 11 Next Prev Page 6 of 11 Next A guitar that you can fold in half without breaking it EDG Guitars Prev Page 7 of 11 Next Prev Page 7 of 11 Next Holy NAMM show, Batman! Hallmark Guitars Swept-Wing Prev Page 8 of 11 Next Prev Page 8 of 11 Next The Hallmark Guitars stand featured a full-size Adam West era Batmobile. Which is roughly one more Batmobile than anyone else had at the show The Batmobile Prev Page 9 of 11 Next Prev Page 9 of 11 Next This is the back of the Batmobile, which most criminal geniuses would like to see The Batmobile, again Prev Page 10 of 11 Next Prev Page 10 of 11 Next There was a serious lack of the weird and outrageous at NAMM 2010. Maybe those smaller companies just couldn't afford the trip. Let's hope they come back in 2011 A simple matter of economics Prev Page 11 of 11 Next Prev Page 11 of 11 Next Shares