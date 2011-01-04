NAMM 2011: Korg USA joins forces with Blackstar Amplification for exclusive US distribution

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Korg USA, exclusive US distributor of Korg, Lâg and VOX products, announces a new addition to its line of premium brands. As of January 2011, the company will take on exclusive US distribution for Blackstar Amplification.

With global headquarters and engineering based in the UK, Blackstar have developed a range of products that satisfy the tonal demands of a diverse range of players, from high gain shredders to those seeking boutique-like cleans. The full line of Blackstar products will be on display at the Winter NAMM 2011 trade show.

Korg USA President Joe Castronovo noted, "We're thrilled to partner with Blackstar at such a strategic moment for both our companies. Korg USA has a long history of successfully distributing guitar products, and the Blackstar product line is positioned to be the future of British high gain amplification, as well as offering a full range of product that speaks to players of all styles."

Ian Robinson, Blackstar Managing Director stated, "We believe that Korg USA have the right infrastructure, market knowledge and marketing know-how to take Blackstar to the next level. The chemistry between the two companies is great and we anticipate that this will be a long term partnership based on integrity and a passion for delivering outstanding MI innovation."

Korg USA will begin offering the Blackstar line of guitar amplification products in the US starting January 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg USA and Blackstar Amplification

