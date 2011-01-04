NAMM 2011: T-Rex launches Reptile 2, Twister 2, and Tonebug Sustainer

T-Rex

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELASE: T-Rex Engineering, the Danish guitar effects pedal manufacturer, will present the newest members of its growing line of boutique effects pedals at the 2011 NAMM Show. The new pedals include: Reptile 2, Twister 2, and Tonebug Sustainer.

Reptile 2

Originally conceived to offer the killer delay tone and certain controls found on its 'big brother' Replica pedal at a more affordable price, the Reptile gets a facelift for 2011. It now features a convenient Tap Tempo function, allowing the user to quickly and easily get in sync in a live setting.

The Reptile 2 also features an enhanced set of Flutter controls, providing great retro-sounding, tape-delay 'warble'.

Twister 2

Another classic T-Rex pedal updated for 2011! We gave the Twister a face-lift based on user feed-back, and it has been completely updated with new hardware and software. The Light / Heavy switch has been removed and the Twister 2 covers a wider tonal range than the original Twister.

The new software update does the trick - by adjusting Depth, Tone and Rate, you can make Twister II deliver both old-fashioned vintage sound as well as a more modern chorus sound.

Tonebug Sustainer

The Tonebug Sustainer joins this growing line of T-Rex pedals built with a simple philosophy in mind: to offer the classic T-Rex tone found in our higher-end pedals, with intuitive, uncomplicated controls, at a price that any guitarist can afford. The Tonebug Sustainer first compresses the signal, and then applies gain to keep your tone playing.

The result is gorgeous, natural-sounding sustain for long-lasting power chords. Your tone is preserved, with no artificial colouring. Features Compression, Sustain, and Attack controls.

