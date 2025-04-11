“Its mission is simple: unleash the power of any amplifier or line-level source without compromise”: Two Notes promises a “watershed” in tube amp control with the Torpedo Reload II

News
By published

The world's first reactive load box with a Celestion approved load response, the Torpedo Reload II is a compelling sequel that's packed with features to get the most from your tube amps

Two Notes Audio Engineering Reload II: the new reactive load box is described as a fully featured unit that
(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

Two Notes has unveiled the Torpedo Reload II, a feature-packed sequel to its reactive load box and attenuator, and it is a serious piece of kit for any player who has a tube amp and needs some extra control over it.

That control might begin with attenuation, and being able to crank up your amp at more neighbour-friendly – or indeed mix-friendly – volumes is one of the fundamental duties performed by the load box. As much as we love tube amps, you’ve really got to turn them up before they start to sing, giving you all that extra harmonic content.

The Reload II has a two-channel design and is “scalable from a whisper to a full-throttle onslaught” and boasts a full transparent dual-mono amplifier/attenuator rated at 215W. Two Notes describes its attenuation as “surgical”.

Its paired speaker outputs “preserve every facet of your tone”. In short, you’re getting a reactive load box that lets the guitar amp be the best version of itself. That’s the theory.

Two Notes Audio Engineering Reload II: the new reactive load box is described as a fully featured unit that

(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

But it has got some serious tricks up its sleeve – in its enclosure – to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive market; chief among them a Celestion Approved load response, an “industry-first” feature that engineers the same sort of feel that you would get if your amp had classic Celestion guitar speakers in it, featuring switchable impedance from four, eight and 16-ohms.

Except, those speakers are not there; the load box’s impedance curve is playing tricks on your amp’s power section making it think they are.

Two Notes Audio Engineering Reload II: the new reactive load box is described as a fully featured unit that

(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

This is a scalable piece of kit in the sense that you can make use of its speaker outputs to expand your rig, and it also has a stereo effects loop so that you can easily integrate your pedalboard.

You can route them in series or parallel, adjust the wet/dry mix on the return, and if you do have a second speaker cabinet at your disposal then that Eddie Van Halen-style Wet/Dry/Wet live rig of your dreams is an option.

On the front panel there are some controls for shaping your electric guitar tone, with Depth and Presence on-hand to apply a gloss-up to your global EQ response. Our favourite control – or button – is for Mojo. Yes, a Mojo button. It’s the guitar amp equivalent of a “press for Champagne” button.

Crank Your Valve Amp at Home?! - Two Notes Reload II Multi-Impedance Reactive Load Box - YouTube Crank Your Valve Amp at Home?! - Two Notes Reload II Multi-Impedance Reactive Load Box - YouTube
Watch On

There are dual mono line inputs, an amp input with level control. Each channel has its own XLR outputs with groundlift.

The unit can be mounted on top of your amp or in your rack, and this being a Two Notes design it ships with a license to Genome, so you can use its DynIR speaker simulations, amp capture tools and built a bespoke hybrid rig, the sort of thing the 21st-century tube amp user might do.

Introducing Torpedo Reload II - YouTube Introducing Torpedo Reload II - YouTube
Watch On

The Torpedo Reload II is priced £849/$1,199, and is available to preorder now, shipping June 2025. See Two Notes for more details.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars

MusicRadar deals of the week: Enjoy a mind-blowing $600 off a full-fat Gibson Les Paul, £500 off Kirk Hammett's Epiphone Greeny, and so much more

“To be honest, I feel like I am playing a high-end Gibson guitar”: Epiphone and Guitar Center team up for a colourful riff on a cult classic with the limited edition run Les Paul Custom Widow

“I’m looking forward to breaking it in on stage”: Mustard will be headlining at Coachella tonight with a very exclusive Native Instruments Maschine MK3, and there’s custom yellow Kontrol S49 MIDI keyboard, too
See more latest
Most Popular
Mustard Native Instruments
“I’m looking forward to breaking it in on stage”: Mustard will be headlining at Coachella tonight with a very exclusive Native Instruments Maschine MK3, and there’s custom yellow Kontrol S49 MIDI keyboard, too
Brian Eno Windows 95
“The thing from the agency said, ‘We want a piece of music that is inspiring, universal, blah-blah, da-da-da...' and at the bottom it said 'and it must be 3 & 1/4 seconds long’“: Brian Eno’s Windows 95 start-up sound added to the US Library of Congress
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Enjoy a mind-blowing $600 off a full-fat Gibson Les Paul, £500 off Kirk Hammett's Epiphone Greeny, and so much more
The Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Custom Widow introduces bold fresh colour burst finishes on the Les Paul Custom – Purple, Red, Indigo and Orange Burst, anyone?
“To be honest, I feel like I am playing a high-end Gibson guitar”: Epiphone and Guitar Center team up for a colourful riff on a cult classic with the limited edition run Les Paul Custom Widow
Wayne Coyne and Billy Corgan composite image
“We’re still avoiding him to this day... we would just despise him after a while”: Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne is not a Billy Corgan fan
KIKI BOY billboard
“KIKI BOY 2025”: Frank Ocean appears to be teasing something... or other
Kate Nash performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on April 09, 2025 in London, England
“This is great. I knew I was getting to them! I’m so happy. It’s such a good feeling”: Spotify bites back at Kate Nash
An Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII synthesizer on a blue background
I’ve looked through all 372 deals in the Thomann Easter Sale - these are the 5 deals I’d grab right now
Cort Gold-A10 Cocobolo: this stunning high-end build from the South Korean company features Adirondack spruce on top, with the eye-popping cocobolo on the back and sides.
“Beyond its beauty, the cocobolo contributes to the guitar’s overall projection and sustain”: Cort’s stunning new Gold Series acoustic is a love letter to an exotic tone wood
Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale
Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale has landed, and it includes $600 off a Gibson Les Paul and a host of exclusive models from Epiphone, Taylor, and more