NAMM 2024: Two Notes launches Genome, a guitar software ecosystem designed to be “the beating heart of your rig and the definitive virtual backline”

NAMM 2024: Having made its name as a market-leading manufacturer of load boxes and cab emulation, Two Notes Engineering has now set trained its sights on the guitar plugins market with the launch of Genome, which the French company describes as a “carrier-class eco-system engineered to deliver the pinnacle in end-to-end tone shaping”.

And there is a lot going on with this one. Five years in the making, Genome is a comprehensive software suite for guitarists, an all-in-one solution for electric guitar and bass sounds, with heaps of onboard preamps, amps and effects to play with.

The idea is that you install this, open it in your DAW, and there you have it, everything you need for in-the-box tone management.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering )

Alternatively, you run it as part of a hybrid rig, using a Two Notes Captor or Captor X to take the DI signal and send it to your DAW for further processing, or if you are using an amp modeller, you can disable its cabsim and use Genome for cab emulation and post-effects.

Genome debuts three all-new software engines, CODEX, Tube Stage Modelling (TSM) and PEDAL, with Two Notes’ DynIR engine handling all your cabinet emulation.

CODEX is arguably the most radical of them all. It makes Gerome not only compatible with third-party capture formats, including Neural Amp Modeller (NAM), AIDA-X and Proteus, but presents players with an array of tools for take editing these static captures.

With Genome, you are cordially invited to “surgically adapt and reimagine” captures and place them at the pre or post-gain stage of your amp model. CODEX has a trio of 5-band EQs (guitar/bass/custom) that you can apply to captures.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering ) (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering ) (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

One thing that is clever about Genome’s design is how Two Notes integrates some of the best features of its hardware devices. Fans of the tone-flattering Enhancer will be glad to learn that it has been digitally imported here.

The TSM engine is all about the tube amp emulation, presenting players with a dozen “pro-grade” preamps, and then gives them the ability to mix-and-match them with the power amp emulation of their choice.

Choose from 6L6, EL34, EL84 and KT88-driven power amps, each of which can be run in push-pull or Class A/single-ended configurations.

PEDALS offers up a dozen classic emulations on offer – including a certain mythical beast overdrive pedal and a Vermin distortion pedal which we can all guess the provenance of.

There is also a bevy of custom studio effects to give your sound a spit-and-shine before printing, and the DynIR engine, which is now an industry-standard virtual cabinet suite, needs little introduction by now.

The UI design is pretty sweet. The whole thing is designed to integrate seamlessly and stay out of your way. And it is available at the introductory price of $/€79.99. Head over to Two Notes Audio Engineering for more details.