NAMM 2011: Orange launches new tube bias technology DIVO

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: For over forty years Orange amps has pushed back the boundaries of guitar amp technology and at NAMM 2011 the company are proud to announce a worldwide exclusive distribution agreement for DIVO Tube Sync, a truly revolutionary new guitar amp technology.

The new DIVO technology automatically adjusts the bias of the output power tubes to ensure their full potential is realised. It monitors the amp's performance and will isolate faulty tube failures, by running them at half power until the tubes can be changed. The DIVO system also increases the reliability of amplifiers by maintaining the optimum performance of the tubes by performing an 'in circuit' test every time the amplifier is powered up.

DIVO technology opens up a whole new dimensions in tone options allowing for the first time ever the ability to mix and match tubes. You can experiment with an EL34, 6L6, 6550, KT77 or any other tube type all at the same time in the same amp. With DIVO the Tubes are automatically matched.

DIVO will extend the lifespan of your tubes and never again pay a tech to re-bias.

DIVO can be easily integrated into any almost any guitar tube amplifier.

Orange amps will be offering this as option in there new Rockerverb 100 which will be 'DIVO Ready'. For other Orange amps and most other brands Orange offer the DIVO Orange Tube Sync OV4, a complete standalone unit.

See this revolutionary important product demonstrated on the Orange Music Booth 4674 Hall C

