Mapex unleashes Black Panther drum kits

Mapex's iconic Black Panther snare series is finally being treated to full drum kit status. Picking up where the Orion Series left off, first up is a set based on the maple Blaster snare (available now), with another kit based on the exotic maple/walnut Velvetone snare coming later in 2011.

It was only this time last year that Mapex overhauled its entire Black Panther snare line with 14 new models, garnering a place in MusicRadar's best drum gear of 2010 in the process. So it's safe to say we're expecting great things from 2011's venture.

Blaster

Like its snare namesake the Blaster Kit features thin maple shells (5.1mm toms and 7.2mm bass) with walnut sound-shaping rings (3.4mm), brushed black chrome hardware, and Remo Renaissance Ambassador heads.

You can check out configuration options for the Blaster and Velvetone set at Mapex's dedicated site. More Black Panther kits have been promised for 2012 so watch this space. All prices TBA.