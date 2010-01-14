In pictures: Mapex's redesigned Black Panther snare range

With NAMM 2010 opening its doors today, it's perhaps surprising that one of the biggest stories to rock the drum world has already broken: Mapex has completely overhauled its much-admired Black Panther snare series. But here, courtesy of Rhythm Magazine, we've an exclusive look at all 14 redesigned drums.

So, while the rest of the industry clamber around the show floor for a look-in, you can sit back and drool over The Phantom, The Machete, The Phatbob or any other of Mapex's lavishly-named new models from the comfort of your own throne.

Rhythm have also bagged the UK magazine exclusive to review the range in full. You can read the first six in Rhythm's next issue (available 19 January) and read all 14 throughout January and February right here on MusicRadar. And that's not all: Rhythm will be giving away one model every month throughout 2010! Scroll on for an exclusive first look…

First up: The Phantom