In pictures: Mapex's redesigned Black Panther snare range
Mapex's new Black Panther snare range
With NAMM 2010 opening its doors today, it's perhaps surprising that one of the biggest stories to rock the drum world has already broken: Mapex has completely overhauled its much-admired Black Panther snare series. But here, courtesy of Rhythm Magazine, we've an exclusive look at all 14 redesigned drums.
So, while the rest of the industry clamber around the show floor for a look-in, you can sit back and drool over The Phantom, The Machete, The Phatbob or any other of Mapex's lavishly-named new models from the comfort of your own throne.
Rhythm have also bagged the UK magazine exclusive to review the range in full. You can read the first six in Rhythm's next issue (available 19 January) and read all 14 throughout January and February right here on MusicRadar. And that's not all: Rhythm will be giving away one model every month throughout 2010! Scroll on for an exclusive first look…
First up: The Phantom
The Phantom
Specifications
Shell: 5.1mm birch/walnut (outer birch 3.4mm and inner walnut 1.7mm)
Bearing edge: 5:5
UPC: BPBW2500CNWA
Black Widow
Specifications
Shell: 5.1mm all-maple
Bearding edge: 5:5
UPC: BPML4500LNTB
The Panther
Specifications
Shell: 2mm all-steel
Bearing edge: 6:4
Reinforce ring: 1mm
UPC: BPST450SLN
The Stinger
Specifications
Bearing edge: normal
Shell: 1mm all-steel
UPC: BPST0551CN
The Blade
Specifications
Shell: 1mm all-steel
Bearing edge: normal
UPC: BPST4551LN
Cherry Bomb
Specifications
Shell: 5.1mm cherry wood
Bearing edge: 1:9
UPC: BPCW3550CNCY
The Velvetone
Specifications
Shell: 8.1mm maple/walnut/maple (outer burl maple 3mm, mid walnut 3.4mm and inner maple 1.7mm)
Bearing edge: 1:9
UPC: BPMW4550CNUB
The Brass Cat
Specifications
Shell: 1.2mm all-brass
Bearing edge: normal
UPC: BPBR4551ZN
Retrosonic
Specifications
Shell: 8.1mm all-walnut
Bearing edge: 1:9
UPC: BPWB4550CNWN
The Machete
Specifications
Shell: 1mm all-steel
Bearing edge: normal
UPC: BPST4651LN
Sledge Hammer
Specifications
Shell: 1.2mm hammered all-brass
Bearing edge: normal
UPC: BPBR465HZN
The Fastback
Specifications
Shell: 5.1mm all-maple
Bearing edge: 1:9
UPC: BPML2700CNIT
The Blaster
Specifications
Shell: 5.1mm all-maple
Bearing edge: 5:5
Reinforce Ring: walnut 3.4mm
UPC: BPML3700LNWU
The Phatbob
Specifications
Shell: 12mm all-maple
Bearing edge: 2:8
UPC: BPML4700TLNTB