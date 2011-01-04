More

NAMM 2011: ESP unveils Metallica's Hetfield and Hammett signature guitars

By

Snakebyte, ESP KH-2 SE and LTD KH-SE announced

ESP snakebyte

ESP snakebyte

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: ESP has announced two brand new guitar models from Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett.

James Hetfield Snakebyte

The James Hetfield Snakebyte is a brand new body style for ESP and LTD in 2011. It has a set-neck construction at 24.75" scale, with a mahogany body and neck, and an ebony fingerboard with 22 XJ frets.

The Snakebyte comes with a bunch of high-end components, including Sperzel locking tuners, Schaller straplocks, a Tonepros locking bridge/tailpiece, and EMG 81 (bridge) / EMG 60 (neck) active pickups.

You can get the James Hetfield Snakebyte both in ESP and LTD versions, and both are available in two finishes: Black and Snow White, featuring a pearloid snake inlay on the fingerboard.

ESP kirk hammett

ESP kirk hammett

Kirk Hammett Signature Series

Another limited edition Kirk Hammett Signature Series model is also being introduced in 2011. The ESP KH-2 SE and LTD KH-SE are special edition guitars that will be limited to just 100 and 300 pieces worldwide respectively.

Highlighted by a brilliant Metallic Greenburst finish, the ESP KH-2 SE offers neck-thru-body construction, a 25.5" scale, an alder body, and maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, 24 XJ frets (with frets 17-24 scalloped), and green pearloid skull inlays.

Other high-performance features include Gotoh tuners, EMG 81 (bridge) / EMG 60 (neck) active pickups, and an original Floyd Rose bridge. The LTD KH-SE has a bolt-on maple neck, a basswood body, ESP tuners and pickups, and a Floyd Rose Special bridge.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit ESP Guitars

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter