NAMM 2011: ESP unveils Metallica's Hetfield and Hammett signature guitars

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: ESP has announced two brand new guitar models from Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett.

James Hetfield Snakebyte

The James Hetfield Snakebyte is a brand new body style for ESP and LTD in 2011. It has a set-neck construction at 24.75" scale, with a mahogany body and neck, and an ebony fingerboard with 22 XJ frets.

The Snakebyte comes with a bunch of high-end components, including Sperzel locking tuners, Schaller straplocks, a Tonepros locking bridge/tailpiece, and EMG 81 (bridge) / EMG 60 (neck) active pickups.

You can get the James Hetfield Snakebyte both in ESP and LTD versions, and both are available in two finishes: Black and Snow White, featuring a pearloid snake inlay on the fingerboard.

ESP kirk hammett

Kirk Hammett Signature Series

Another limited edition Kirk Hammett Signature Series model is also being introduced in 2011. The ESP KH-2 SE and LTD KH-SE are special edition guitars that will be limited to just 100 and 300 pieces worldwide respectively.

Highlighted by a brilliant Metallic Greenburst finish, the ESP KH-2 SE offers neck-thru-body construction, a 25.5" scale, an alder body, and maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, 24 XJ frets (with frets 17-24 scalloped), and green pearloid skull inlays.

Other high-performance features include Gotoh tuners, EMG 81 (bridge) / EMG 60 (neck) active pickups, and an original Floyd Rose bridge. The LTD KH-SE has a bolt-on maple neck, a basswood body, ESP tuners and pickups, and a Floyd Rose Special bridge.

