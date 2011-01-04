NAMM 2011: ESP reveals new Signature, 200 Series and Deluxe models

ESp devildriver

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: As well as Metallica's Hetfield and Hammett signature guitars and the Slayer-2011 Reign In Blood model, ESP has updated its electric axe lineup across the board. Details below…

DevilDriver LTD MS-1 and LTD JK-1 Signature models

Mike Speitzer and Jeff Kendrick of DevilDriver have been long-time ESP players, and we're proud to offer the new LTD MS-1 (Spreitzer) and LTD JK-1 (Kendrick) models in 2011.

The MS-1 is a asymmetrical V-shaped guitar in a maroon sunburst finish. It offers neck-thru-body construction with a mahogany body and neck (ebony fingerboard), and features EMG 81 active pickups.

The JK-1 is based on our EC shape, and comes in a dark see-thru blue finish. It also has neck-thru construction, with a mahogany body (flamed maple top), maple neck, and ebony fingerboard, and also has two EMG 81's to rock your world. Both guitars have a DevilDriver logo inlay at the 12th fret.

ESP max cavalera

ESP Max Cavalera EX and LTD Max-200

Another guy who's been playing ESPs for a long time, Max Cavalera (Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy) has new signature models. The ESP Max Cavalera EX looks great in its urban camo finish, and has all the features Max specified for his latest ESP axe (mahogany body, maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, Gotoh tuners, Schaller straplocks, and Seymour Duncan Distortion pickups).

We've also released the LTD Max-200, the most affordable Max Cavalera model to date. It's available in snow white and gives a lot of bang for the buck!

ESP 200-series

LTD George Lynch GL-200K, Stephen Carpenter SC-208 and Michael Paget MP-200

Continuing our goal of providing excellent guitars for everyone, LTD has also introduced more 200-Series models that are affordable for any musician on a budget.

George Lynch, who was playing ESPs before 99% of people even heard of ESP, has a new Signature Series model, the LTD GL-200K (with a graphic finish based on his well-known ESP Kamikaze model).

For those of you who want to venture into the zone of 8-strings, the LTD SC-208 is a new standard-scale 8-string model from Deftones' Stephen Carpenter. There's also a new 200-Series version of Michael Paget's (Bullet for My Valentine) v-shaped model, the LTD MP-200.

ESP ltd deluxe

LTD Deluxe EC-1000T/CTM , H-1007 and H-1007FR, and TE-202

We feel some of the newest LTD Deluxe and Standard models are among the best we've ever made. Let's see if you agree.

The LTD Deluxe EC-1000T/CTM has that custom look that you've probably cherished. It's a classic single-cutaway mahogany guitar with a traditional body shape, and is available in two finishes: Snow White and Black, with binding on the top and back of the body.

ESP ltd deluxe

Also, after many requests you've sent, we're happy to offer two new H-Series models, the LTD H-1007 and LTD H-1007FR. Both guitars are 7-string versions of our outstanding H-Series guitars, with the H-1007FR also including a Floyd Rose bridge.

ESP ltd teles

LTD TE-202, LTD EX-401FM and LTD V-401FM

If you want a more traditional shape in a high-performance LTD guitar, try out the LTD TE-202. It draws from designs including ESP's Ron Wood Signature model, and is available in two pre-distressed finishes: Three Tone Burst with a rosewood fingerboard, and Black with a maple fingerboard. Also new are the LTD EX-401FM (See-Thru Black) and LTD V-401FM (See-Thru Black and See-Thru Black Cherry).

Additionally, a number of current LTD models have also been updated with new finishes. Check with your local ESP/LTD dealer to see what's new!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit ESP Guitars

