NAMM 2011: ESP unveils LTD Surveyor-4 and Surveyor-5 bass guitars

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Our highly-respected LTD Surveyor line has significantly improved with the introduction of the new Surveyor-4 and Surveyor-5.

These basses (4- and 5- string, respectively) offer a classic design with bolt-on construction at 34" scale, and an ash body with maple neck. The new models add white binding on the fingerboard and pearloid block inlays.

The basses are available in three finishes: Black and Three Tone Burst (with rosewood fingerboards) and Snow White (with maple fingerboard).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit ESP Guitars

